Carzam appoints former Paddy Power CEO as new executive chairman

Online retailer Carzam has confirmed the appointment of former Paddy Power chief executive Andy McCue as its new executive chairman.

McCue spent two years as CEO of the Irish bookmaker between 2014 and 2016 when he oversaw a multimillion pound merger with Betfair.

After leaving the firm he worked as CEO of the Restaurant Group, where he masterminded the acquisition and integration of Wagamama to capitalise on the growth of online delivery.

He has also served on the boards of online consumer businesses Hostelworld plc and Betsson AB.

He joins Carzam at an exciting time for the company, which has sold 13,500 since launching less than a year ago.

Carzam recently announced a Series A investment of £112m as part of its first external fundraising round.

The funds will be invested in expanding the stock of cars, developing technology to make the car buying and selling experience even more convenient, and scaling the business.

McCue said: ‘Carzam is well positioned to take significant market share in the fast-growing online car market.

‘The business is steeped in motor industry experience. I’m looking forward to supporting the business in building out its product, technology and marketing capabilities to ensure Carzam customers receive a great product, with excellent value for money, as conveniently as possible.’

Kirk O’Callaghan, Carzam CEO, added: ‘Andy’s appointment marks the start of Carzam’s next stage of development.

‘His track record speaks for itself and his growth expertise, combined with the team’s motoring heritage, will help to further accelerate our expansion.

‘To have reached a stage where we can attract someone of Andy’s pedigree is a reflection of the success the business has achieved to date. Huge credit is due to every one of Carzam’s 150 employees.

‘This month we mark the first anniversary of Carzam’s launch with a firm eye on a prosperous future and a solid roadmap to growth.’