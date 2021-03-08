Online used car dealer Cazoo has opened its 17th ‘customer centre’ in Leeds creating 15 jobs.

Following the acquisition of Imperial Car Supermarkets last year, the online retailer has been busy turning some of the sites into hand over centres and acquiring others.

While cars cannot be purchased on the sites, only its website, the Cazoo centres do have cars on display with prices in the windows and look like traditional car dealerships.

Cazoo says the Leeds site represents a £1m investment and adds that it is planning to open a further eight ‘customer centres’ across the UK this year.

The sites offer click and collect options for customers who order online – exactly the same way as all other dealerships are currently operating under the lockdown.

Cazoo’s Alex Chesterman said: ‘We have been delighted by the response of consumers to our online car buying proposition.

‘Our new Customer Centres provide more options to our customers on how they want to receive their Cazoo car and will allow us to serve them better through our own service centres.

‘We’re excited to be opening in Leeds as we continue our mission to provide the best experience to car buyers across the UK.

The Leeds site opening comes hot on the heels on news the firm is rumoured to be planning a Stock Market flotation in New York.

Reports in the Sunday Times yesterday pegged the online car supermarket’s valuation now at £6bn – £1bn more than previous reports.

Cazoo remained tight lipped recently following reports that Chesterman had ‘cashed out’ £100m in shares ahead of the rumoured IPO.

Media reports suggested the Cazoo founder off-loaded the stock as part of a fundraising round in September.

In recent months Cazoo has splashed out on Drover, the car subscription service, Cluno, a German business that does the same thing, and Smart Fleet Solutions, a vehicle prep business.

The latter appears to be ramping up its operations in Scotland for 24-hour operations with advertisements released last week for night shift staff.

The Cazoo-owned business is currently looking for vehicle polishers, preppers, panel beaters, and paint sprayers as it plans ‘huge growth’ to meet ‘customer demand’.

Car Dealer has been promised an interview with Chesterman. Since the business was launched, he has not spoken to this publication.