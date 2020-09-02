Business is booming at family firm Chorley Group with record sales achieved since May – despite new and used car supply difficulties.

The business – which has six sites and holds new car franchises for Nissan, Hyundai, Kia and MG – has had a very strong summer period and September looks set to continue the run of booming activity.

Speaking exclusively to Car Dealer, current sales and marketing director Adam Turner, revealed that bar five days, every day in July and August broke existing records.

In August alone, business was up by approximately 170 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Thanks to running a click and collect service in May, Chorley posted a small profit in the month while many dealers were counting their losses.

‘If we keep the run rate going like this,’ he told Car Dealer, ‘September could cancel out all the losses suffered during the worst of the lockdown, and then some.’

Turner admitted new and used car supply is difficult at the moment, and particularly for new cars, is only going to get more difficult in the coming months.

‘It’s frustrating as the market is hot – business is coming to us!’

Turner also told Car Dealer the business’s marketing spend was down 80 per cent in August, and 98 per cent of all staff were back from furlough by early July as a result of busy trading.

The news comes as the business announced its restructuring its senior management team.

Turner takes up the position of managing director from January 2021, replacing his aunty Pauline Turner who’s been in the hot seat for five years. She’ll now take up the role of aftersales director.

Turner said: ‘Myself and Pauline have always worked very closely in the business and I’m thrilled we’ve still got her vast knowledge and experience within the company so we can continue to drive forwards.

‘I’m very excited about this new chapter for the group and I’m looking forward to continuing and building on the successes we have achieved through what is going to be an interesting period.’

Chorley Group has also appointed Sue Corkin as group operations manager.

Having previously worked for Nissan GB, Corkin will be involved in all day-to-day operations, working closely with the board and the current management team to try and improve operational efficiencies throughout.

Turner added: ‘Sue joins us with a vast wealth of experience in both the manufacturer and dealership world and we’re certain she will be a huge asset to the group.

‘It’s important for our continued growth, and to ensure we stay ahead of our competitors, that we appoint the best candidates and Sue certainly ticks that box.’

Turner appeared on Car Dealer Live in June, just as dealers reopened for business in England. Watch the show by clicking here.