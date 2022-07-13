Dacia shows off new ‘eco-friendly’ look for dealership interiors

Dacia has shown off a new ‘eco-friendly’ look for its showroom interiors.

Revealed today (July 13) for the first time, the Renault-owned Romanian brand says the overall concept is ‘functional, flexible, eco-friendly and cost effective’.

Interiors are ‘pared back’ leaving features which are ‘essential to the space and to the customer journey’.

Dacia says it has considered different dealers’ requirements and space constraints and has therefore created three different formats.

New furniture has been created and materials used for items such as panels, rugs, flooring, light and paints are recycled and sustainable. The panels, for example, are made from recycled tyres.

The customer ‘journey’ has also been overhauled with sales staff now having a requirement to use a screen which can be ‘shared’ with the customer, and staff will sit ‘next’ to the customer rather than opposite, reinforcing ‘transparency’.

Sales staff will have access to the ‘Dacia AR’ augmented reality app, allowing them to show off a Dacia model to a customer in 1:1 scale if the car is not currently in the showroom.

Both showrooms and Dacia’s website now have clear messaging to direct the customer to where they may need to go.

Orange ‘Dacia & Me’ signs – ‘I choose & test’, ‘I adapt my financing & services’, and ‘I order my car & keep in touch’ – signpost the customer journey.

Dealers will now also stock a range of eco-friendly merchandise.

The interior concept roll-out follows on from the launch of Dacia’s new exterior look for its dealerships and new badging for Dacia models.

Revealed in April, the new design for a showroom’s exterior includes the use of khaki colours and wood detailing in place of the brand’s previous use of blue.

Staples Corner, North London, was the first site to adopt the new exterior corporate identity which will be rolled out to all of Dacia’s 148 showrooms across the UK.