Dealer group Inchcape creates 25 jobs after opening two new Bravoauto stores

Bravoauto has created 25 new jobs by opening two new stores in Stoke-on-Trent and Guildford.

The used car brand, owned by dealer group Inchcape, now runs nine sites around the country, with plans in place for more.

The new Surrey dealership sees seven new jobs created, while 18 new positions have been filled in the Potteries.

They join the group’s other premises in offering vehicles with a 12 month warranty, 12-months of breakdown cover and a 21-day money back guarantee.

An Express Service, offering MOTs, servicing and repairs, tyres, wheel alignments, paint smart repair and alloy refurbishment services, all carried out by fully trained technicians using genuine parts, will be available later this year.

The Express Service is already available in the Cannock, Bolton and Burton stores.

Inchcape rebranded its UK used car centres as Bravoauto last November.

Speaking at the time, James Brearley, Inchcape’s UK CEO, said: ‘Our customer proposition is a really strong one that we know will give our customers everything they expect and more, and they can come and see us in person at our current and new sites or complete their full transaction online.’

Plans to increase the number of Bravoauto stores are well underway, with 17 expected to be in place by the end of the year.