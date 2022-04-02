Dealers need more real-world statistics to sell electric cars better – Car Dealer Podcast

More innovative new electric vehicles have been launched this week as the automotive industry turns its head further away from conventional fuels, but one dealer is looking for substance in the numbers behind the beauty shots.
Speaking this week on the Car Dealer Podcast, Blackshaws dealer boss Will Blackshaw asks what the future will look like in the agricultural market where customers are looking for towing capacity over style.
He said: ‘I keep looking at products like that [Kia EV9] and thinking where does the towing capacity go with these electric cars?
‘Especially being up in rural Northumberland there’s a lot of equestrian lifestyle, and I’m thinking nobody talks about towing. It’s all about range, range, range but we’ve got a lot of customers who need to tow things.
‘What are the towing capacities going to be and how will that affect the range?’
He explained that looking at cars like Kia’s new EV6 released this week, ‘you think Land Rover rival’ but added that looks mean very little if it doesn’t have the same capabilities.
‘I think there’s a big opportunity for someone to play on the towing element of electric vehicles. I’ve not really seen anyone doing that. I’ve obviously seen Outlander PHEVs but that’s petrol at that point still,’ he said.
‘I think they might be able to tow but nobody’s shouting about it.’
Blackshaw added: ‘Every conversation we have with people now in public is about electric cars. It’s not how the industry is going, it’s what about these electric cars, especially in our neck of the woods.
‘My personal opinion is there’s still room for something like hydrogen.’
