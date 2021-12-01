Dec 1: Festive concerns over Omicron spread; Government accused of misconduct in public office; Prince Andrew named at Maxwell trial; Plug-in vehicle sales rising

Boris Johnson facing scrutiny over Omicron’s spread as festive concerns flagged

Boris Johnson will face further questions about the Government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday amid criticism from Tory MPs and suggestions from a senior health official that festive gatherings should be shelved.

The PM urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nativity plays during a press conference on Tuesday where he promised to ‘throw everything’ at the booster vaccination campaign to tackle the variant’s spread.

But his remarks came after UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries said decreasing social contacts would also help.

Government accused of ‘misconduct in public office’ over pandemic handling

An inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic has accused the Government of ‘misconduct in public office’ and gross negligence over its handling of the crisis.

The People’s Covid Inquiry, which heard evidence from February this year until the summer, said there had been ‘serious governance failures’ at Westminster that contributed to tens of thousands of avoidable deaths.

It said the Government had failed to act to protect key populations at increased risk, and recommendations from previous pandemic planning exercises had been ignored.

Eight further cases of the Omicron variant in England

Eight further cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in England, bringing the total number identified in the country to 13, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Nine cases have also been identified in Scotland, meaning 22 cases have been identified across the two countries.

The UKHSA said confirmed cases have now been identified in the East Midlands, the East of England, London and North West.

Duke of York dragged into Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial

The Duke of York has been dragged into the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after being listed as a passenger on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s private planes.

Jurors trying the case at the court in the Southern District of New York were told Andrew was one of a number of high-profile figures to fly on the aircraft, including former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, and actor Kevin Spacey.

British socialite Maxwell, who was described as ‘dangerous’ during Monday’s proceedings, is accused of preying on vulnerable young girls and luring them to massage rooms to be molested by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Turning back migrant boats at sea ‘not solution’ to tackling Channel crossings