Dec 5: Pre-flight Covid tests return; Inquiry expected into Arthur murder; Police consider Xmas party probe; Thousands remain without power

Travel industry fury as Covid pre-departure tests return

The travel industry has reacted with fury after it was announced all passengers arriving in the UK will have to take a Covid pre-departure test amid fears about the spread of the Omicron variant.

Ministers said it was intended to be a temporary measure following new data showing an increase in the number of cases of the new strain linked to foreign travel.

The move, which will be introduced on Tuesday, was welcomed by Labour which has been pressing for the return of pre-departure tests since the variant was first identified in South Africa.

Boris Johnson expected to launch inquiry into Arthur Labinjo-Hughes murder

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a wide-ranging inquiry into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in an attempt to avert another such tragedy.

The investigation will involve police, schools, social services and probation watchdogs, The Sunday Times reported – and is intended to learn lessons from what happened.

It is likely to consider whether guidelines should be put in place to help protect at-risk youngsters in the event of future national lockdowns, the newspaper said.

Met ‘considers’ complaints No 10 Xmas parties breached Covid rules

The Metropolitan Police have said they are considering complaints from Labour MPs that Boris Johnson and his No 10 staff held Christmas parties in breach of Covid regulations.

Labour backbenchers Neil Coyle and Barry Gardiner have each written to Scotland Yard asking police to investigate reports that two parties were held in the run-up to last Christmas at a time when such gatherings were banned.

Mr Johnson has not denied the events took place but said no rules were broken – although he has repeatedly refused to explain how that could be the case.

PM ‘concerned’ as thousands still left without power a week after Storm Arwen

Thousands of households are still without power more than a week after Storm Arwen as the Prime Minister said he is ‘concerned’ about the number still affected.

Around 4,700 homes across northern England and Scotland were still without supply as of Saturday afternoon – more than a week after the storm hit on November 26, industry body the Energy Networks Association said.

On Saturday, Boris Johnson said he had held calls with those leading the response to Storm Arwen, adding the government is ready to further support the recovery work ‘in any way we can’.

Hundreds protest against vaccine certification regulations

A rally protesting against Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 certification scheme has taken place in Belfast.

Several hundred people gathered outside the City Hall, with many carrying anti-vaccine and anti-Covid certification placards and banners.

Police temporarily closed one of the busiest roads in the city, as a number of speakers addressed the rally.

Hundreds pay respect to 12-year-old Ava White at vigil held in her memory

Hundreds of people have turned out to pay their respects to 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil held in her memory.

Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.

On Saturday, family, friends and others gathered in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.

Lewis Hamilton: I had nothing to do with Grenfell deal

Lewis Hamilton has said he had ‘nothing’ to do with Mercedes’ F1 team’s partnership deal with Kingspan – an insulation firm linked to Grenfell Tower.

Hamilton is competing with the team at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

Kingspan’s logo appeared on Sir Lewis’ car for the first time on Saturday.

Sunny spells expected before cloud and rain sets in

Today, the northern-west of the UK will become largely dry with sunshine. There will be sunny spells and the odd shower in the far south-west. It will be mostly cloudy with showers elsewhere, reports the BBC.