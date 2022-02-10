Enquiries for EVs double as buyers turn their backs on diesel, data finds

Enquiries for electric vehicles more than doubled last year as more and more motorists look towards alternatively fueled cars, new research has shown.

Data from Leasing.com found that sales enquiries for EVs grew by a whopping 106 per cent year-on-year in 2021.

Elsewhere, the demand for diesel fell by seven per cent as buyers continue to turn their backs on the powertrain.

Overall, there were 75 per cent more sales enquiries for electric than there were for diesel.

Such is the rising demand for EVs, they accounted for 30 per cent of the platform’s sales enquiries in last year.

That figure was up 19 per cent on 2020 and was second only to petrol, which accounted for 52 per cent of new car enquiries.

Of all types of alternatively fueled vehicles, it was BEVs that drove the sector forward the most.

They saw a 101 per cent rise in demand in 2021 compared to 2020 and accounted for over 16 per cent of Leasing.com’s total enquiries.

Paul Harrison, head of strategic partnerships at Leasing.com, said: ‘Just a few years ago, consumers were unsure about EVs due to range, cost and infrastructure.

‘Those concerns have eased for many consumers thanks to new BEVs regularly topping 300 miles on a full charge and more accessible models and body styles entering the market.

‘If 2020 was the tipping point, then 2021 was the year that electric motoring entered the mainstream.

‘It is clear that a shift to a pure electric future isn’t as wild as previously thought.

‘We expect EV sales enquiries to surpass 50% of total Leasing.com enquiries this year, and BEVs to account for 25 per cent of all demand.’

Leasing.com’s five most popular EVs

Tesla Model 3

Volkswagen ID.3

Toyota RAV4

Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai Kona