What more could happen in a week? The rumour mill is spinning, and could we see Tony Bramall take Lookers private, will Cazoo go public, or could it be both?

Not only that, but in the same week Jaguar and Ford came out with all-electric pledges, while research shows car buyers want EVs – and they want to buy them from a dealership.

This week on the Car Dealer Podcast, Sean Kelly, group managing director of Vines, joined us to help judge what were the biggest stories of the week.

In what has become the typical format, James and I go head-to-head to see who has chosen the best stories of the week – and recap what we’ve already forgotten.

You can play the latest episode by simply using the player above, but if you’d like to be notified when the new episodes are released you can find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more.

If you’d like to be a judge on a future episode of the podcast then get in touch – and if you think we’ve missed something please let us know by tweeting @CarDealerMag.

For details of all the stories mentioned, you can find them all linked below.