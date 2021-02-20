What more could happen in a week? The rumour mill is spinning, and could we see Tony Bramall take Lookers private, will Cazoo go public, or could it be both?
Not only that, but in the same week Jaguar and Ford came out with all-electric pledges, while research shows car buyers want EVs – and they want to buy them from a dealership.
This week on the Car Dealer Podcast, Sean Kelly, group managing director of Vines, joined us to help judge what were the biggest stories of the week.
In what has become the typical format, James and I go head-to-head to see who has chosen the best stories of the week – and recap what we’ve already forgotten.
Car industry ‘lobbying Number 10’ to be allowed to open two weeks ahead of other non essential retail
Used car dealer Cazoo eyeing Stock Market floatation with a hope to value the business at £5bn – reports
Could industry stalwart Tony Bramall be about to launch a bid to take car dealer group Lookers private?
Customer complaints have quadrupled to car dealers during lockdown as employee issues rise too
Jaguar Land Rover to axe 2,000 jobs worldwide as it restructures business
Ford makes commitment to go all-electric in Europe by 2030
Free delivery offer for dealers proves to be globe-busting – nearly four times over
One in five car buyers now considering going fully electric
How many car dealerships does each manufacturer have in the UK? Car Dealership Locations List 2021 revealed
More than two thirds of car buyers want to visit a car dealership rather than buy online – YouGov poll
Jaguar Land Rover will become all electric brand and retain UK plants – but Castle Bromwich faces uncertain future