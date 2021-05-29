Episode 23: Tom Jaconelli talks supercar sales, demand since lockdown and the news of the week

This week on the Car Dealer Podcast James and Rebecca are joined by Tom Jaconelli from supercar dealership Romans International to talk about the latest stories.

They discuss the increased demand for supercars that has seen the dealership struggling to keep stock levels topped up, as well as the cars customers are selling for the same price they bought last year.

Each week on the Car Dealer Podcast, James and Rebecca compete to choose the best stories published on the website this week and ask a guest judge to decide the winner.

This week, there were plenty of topics to cover from, including Cazoo hitting the headlines once again for many reasons to more developments on agency sales.

To find out more about any of the stories mentioned, you can find them listed below: