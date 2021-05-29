Episode 23: Tom Jaconelli talks supercar sales, demand since lockdown and the news of the week

This week on the Car Dealer Podcast James and Rebecca are joined by Tom Jaconelli from supercar dealership Romans International to talk about the latest stories.
They discuss the increased demand for supercars that has seen the dealership struggling to keep stock levels topped up, as well as the cars customers are selling for the same price they bought last year.
Each week on the Car Dealer Podcast, James and Rebecca compete to choose the best stories published on the website this week and ask a guest judge to decide the winner.
This week, there were plenty of topics to cover from, including Cazoo hitting the headlines once again for many reasons to more developments on agency sales.
To find out more about any of the stories mentioned, you can find them listed below:
- World records tumble as Silverstone Auctions sale makes £3.8m
- Used car sales go up by 16.5 per cent but supply problems still weigh heavy
- Daily Mail owner reveals it could make nearly £1bn from Cazoo investment
- Volkswagen Group receives £6.49bn offer for Lamborghini
- Lookers seen as good buy for investors as analysts upgrade forecast once again
- Sytner’s Darren Edwards: My issue with agency sales models
- Sytner boss Darren Edwards voices his concern at manufacturers’ moves to agency sales models
- Cazoo’s filings show it only made £143 per used car in first quarter
- Exclusive: Unprecedented used car price rises see values jump staggering 6.5% in May alone
To listen to the podcast, press play below or search for Car Dealer Podcast on Apple, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
You can find all episodes of the podcast going back to the start of the year on these services or on the podcasts section of the website.
To get an alert each week when it’s published, subscribe or follow on your preferred podcast service.