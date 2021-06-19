Episode 26: Steve Corwood from Motor Connect talks used cars in a digital age, Motorpoint and its home delivery rivals

Motor Connect boss Steve Corwood shared his views on selling cars in the extremely competitive digital age this week on the Car Dealer Podcast.
His business is gearing up for the next step in taking on the big boys, with plans to make retailing used cars more efficient that will be launched in the near future.
Corwood runs the independent used car dealership based in Northwich but it has always been really focused on the online market.
It was a fitting week to get him on the show to guest judge the Car Dealer Quiz, as more news emerges from the likes on Motorpoint, Cinch and Cazoo about online car retailing and home delivery.
The week also saw used car prices continue to climb and new developments from the likes of Carwow, who acquired part-exchange platform Wizzle.
This week on the podcast you can hear them discuss with Corwood the following stories:
- Expert warns parts crisis could hamper new car production well into next year
- Tesla Model 3 police cars are ready for testing by UK forces
- Stellantis answers big questions about its new multi-brand SPOTiCAR used car scheme
- How to register for Bangers4Ben as the big rally returns for 2021 with a Best of British theme
- Rogue car dealer ordered to pay £2,500 in compensation for selling faulty vehicles
- Motorpoint outlines bold plan for used car business as it looks to target Cazoo head on
- Carwow snaps up used car platform Wizzle to create all-in-one online buying and selling service
- Exclusive: Most car makers are secretly planning agency sales models – but don’t be afraid, says former Hyundai boss
- BCA and Cinch owner buys up Rockingham Motor Speedway
