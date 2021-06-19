Log in
Episode 26: Steve Corwood from Motor Connect talks used cars in a digital age, Motorpoint and its home delivery rivals

  • Motor Connect boss Steve Corwood guest judges on the Car Dealer Podcast
  • He talks about the big news stories of the week with James Baggott and Rebecca Chaplin
  • Find out who won by listening on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more

Motor Connect boss Steve Corwood shared his views on selling cars in the extremely competitive digital age this week on the Car Dealer Podcast.

His business is gearing up for the next step in taking on the big boys, with plans to make retailing used cars more efficient that will be launched in the near future.

Corwood runs the independent used car dealership based in Northwich but it has always been really focused on the online market.

It was a fitting week to get him on the show to guest judge the Car Dealer Quiz, as more news emerges from the likes on Motorpoint, Cinch and Cazoo about online car retailing and home delivery.

The week also saw used car prices continue to climb and new developments from the likes of Carwow, who acquired part-exchange platform Wizzle.

If you’ve never listened to the podcast before, you can do so on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and more, or by clicking play below now.

Each week on the podcast, James and Rebecca from the Car Dealer team choose their favourite stories shared on the website in the last seven days and ask a willing guest to decide who was best.

This week on the podcast you can hear them discuss with Corwood the following stories:

If you’d like to join us on the show, you can send us a message by using the contact form on the website.

