Epyx and the RAC’s Approved Garages and Accredited Repairer Network have joined forces to help keep key worker fleets mobile during the coronavirus crisis.

The arrangement sees key workers’ broken-down fleet cars and vans recovered by RAC patrols to workshops that are open.

Garages in the RAC network can join the supplier directory in automotive e-commerce specialist epyx’s 1link Service Network platform, which is used by a combined four million fleet vehicles.

Gary Wrightson-Heyworth, network operations service manager, said: ‘For car and van operators delivering essential services, keeping vehicles on the road is paramount at the moment. It could literally save lives. We have been determined to play our part.

‘We are already seeing relatively high numbers of jobs being processed.’

He added that the RAC Approved Garages and Accredited Repairer Network was encouraging extensive social distancing and cleaning methods.

Marc Lees, pictured, head of business development at epyx, added: ‘Many of the garages in the RAC network were already users of 1link Service Network, but we have embarked on a campaign to recruit the others and have added nearly 100 garages to date.

‘Like the RAC, we have been heavily involved with helping essential workers and vulnerable people to stay mobile during the current crisis and we are very pleased to be involved in this initiative.’

Meanwhile, new research for the RAC Dealer Network has revealed that younger used car buyers are more likely than other age groups to buy an extended warranty for their vehicle.

Before the current crisis started, it asked: ‘Are you likely to purchase an extended warranty in the future?’. Of the 1,257 respondents, 54 per cent of 18-to-34-year-olds said yes, against 47 per cent of those in the 35-to-54 bracket and 28 per cent who were 55 and over. The poll was commissioned by Assurant, the RAC’s partner in the warranty and aftersales sector.



