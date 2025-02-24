Feb 24: Average salaries rise to £41k; German election results; Dacia confirms new entry EV

Average advertised annual salary surges to almost £41,000 – report

The average advertised annual salary has increased to almost £41,000, according to new research.

Jobs site Adzuna said higher average wages were fuelled by ‘significant’ increases in sectors such as manufacturing and maintenance. Other sectors with big annual increases were said to including logistics, customer services and domestic help and cleaning.

But job vacancies have fallen in recent months, totalling just under 830,000 in January, the lowest figure for the month since 2021, the report found. Salary transparency continues to trend downwards, with more employers in the UK hiding pay in job adverts, Adzuna added.

The AA unveils plans to offer savings accounts and personal loans

The AA plans to launch instant access savings accounts from the end of March, closely followed by personal loans, as part of a partnership with NatWest Boxed.

The partnership will enable the AA to expand its range of financial services, with products that could help people save for their first driving lesson or helping with the cost of an emergency repair.

It will also see the AA offer a differentiated product range for its personal breakdown members and insurance customers.

Dacia confirms new compact electric model

A new ultra-compact Dacia electric model will join the firm’s ranks in the next two years.

It is believed that Dacia’s existing compact electric vehicle – the Spring – will still be built alongside this new model. Though likely to be similar in size, the Spring is produced in China – at the Dongfeng Renault plant in Hubei – whereas this new version will be made solely in Europe.

It’ll be sold for less than €18,000 (£14,910) and will is likely to sit on the same platform as the upcoming Renault Twingo.

The markets

London’s top equity index was treading water on Friday despite a strong session for bank stocks, while new official figures showed the UK had a record surplus in public sector finances in January. It ended the day 3.6 points lower, or 0.04%, at 8,659.37.

Sentiment was mixed for investors in other European markets. In Paris, the Cac 40 moved 0.39% higher, while in Frankfurt, the Dax closed 0.23% lower. In New York, the S&P 500 was down about 0.6%, and Dow Jones 0.9% lower.

The pound was down around 0.2% against the US dollar, at 1.265, and up 0.3% against the euro at 1.21.

Starmer to address world leaders on call to mark Ukraine war anniversary

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to join world leaders in a call hosted by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion as the UK announces toughened measures against the Kremlin.

The prime minister reiterated Britain’s ‘ironclad’ backing for Kyiv in a series of conversations with allies over the weekend as he prepares to make the case for safeguards to protect the country’s sovereignty on his visit to the US this week.

On Monday, which marks three years since Moscow’s full-scale invasion, he is expected to address leaders from the G7 and across Europe as part of a group call in a show of solidarity amid fragile transatlantic relations.

Conservatives win German election while far-right party surges to second place

Provisional results confirmed that mainstream conservatives led by Friedrich Merz won Germany’s national election, while a far-right party surged to become the nation’s second-largest.

The campaign was dominated by worries about the years-long stagnation of Europe’s biggest economy and pressure to curb migration, something that caused friction after Merz pushed hard in recent weeks for a tougher approach.

It took place against a background of growing uncertainty over the future of Ukraine and Europe’s alliance with the United States.

Latest on Car Dealer

Steven Eagell Group dominated Lexus and Toyota’s annual retailer awards, winning seven prizes, including ‘Best Centre’ for both brands. The group’s dealerships excelled in sales, aftersales, and customer service, reflecting its strong growth and commitment to excellence in the automotive industry.

Mercedes-Benz plans an ‘intense product launch’, introducing 19 petrol and diesel models and 17 EVs by 2027. Profits fell 31% in 2024, prompting cost cuts and production shifts to China and the US. The strategy prioritises premium combustion models and efficiency improvements.

JS Holmes in Wisbech has installed a solar energy system, supplying 40% of its electricity needs. The initiative supports Nissan’s green goals, reducing carbon emissions by 16 tonnes annually. The dealership also promotes EVs and other sustainability efforts, ensuring long-term eco-friendly operations.

Arnold Clark has launched its new Luxe sub-brand, specializing in prestige used cars. The first showroom opened in Glasgow, featuring luxury brands and a Corvette franchise. Another site will open in Manchester, reinforcing the group’s expansion into high-end automotive sales.

Police are investigating attacks on Vertu Land Rover sites in Exeter and Truro by environmental activists who drilled SUV tyres. Group ‘OilSabs’ claimed responsibility, sparking condemnation. A protester justified the actions as climate activism, while authorities urge witnesses to come forward.

Pinewood Technologies will acquire Dubai-based AI firm Seez for £33.3m, enhancing its automotive AI tools and accelerating North American expansion. The acquisition, set for completion in March 2025, aligns with Pinewood’s growth strategy and strengthens its dealer technology solutions.

Weather

The south-east will clear of rain this morning, bringing a breezy, bright day, reports BBC Weather. Northern and western areas may see blustery showers. Temperatures still a mild 12 to 13 degrees.

Tonight, cloud and patchy rain move east in the south, while the northwest experiences scattered heavy showers amid variable cloud and clear spells.