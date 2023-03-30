Government pledges almost £400m to improve charging network as ministers give update on ‘world-leading’ ZEV mandate

The government has pledged to invest almost £400m into improving the UK’s struggling charging network, following stinging criticism by industry experts.

Ministers today (March 30) launched the £381m Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure fund in a bid to help motorists go green.

It will work in tandem with the £15m On-Street Residential Charging Scheme to help bankroll the installation of tens of thousands of new chargers across the country.

The announcement comes amid growing concern that the UK’s charging network will be unable to support a mass switch to EVs.

Just this morning, Car Dealer reported comments by Vertu boss Robert Forrester, who said the 2030 ban on new ICE sales could be pushed back as a result of charging issues.

Similar concerns were raised at Car Dealer Live earlier this month, when dealership bosses Paul Hendy and Neil McCue both said they thought the ban would be delayed.

It is hoped the latest announcement will ease concerns and help boost the sales of new and used EVs.

Transport secretary Mark Harper said: ‘Transport is one of the most important sectors for achieving net zero by 2050, and so we must accelerate our efforts to decarbonise how people get from A to B while growing our economy and supporting thousands of green jobs.

‘From expanding our charging network to boosting the production of cleaner aviation fuel, today’s announcement is a great stride forwards – offering people more choice on how to stay connected while delivering the carbon reductions needed to achieve net zero.’

The announcement was made alongside updated proposals for a ‘world-leading’ zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Set to come into play next year, the legislation will establish minimum annual targets for the percentage of new car and van sales that must be zero-emission.

The level currently being discussed for cars is 22 per cent, rising to 80 per cent by 2030, although from 2024 to 2026, manufacturers will be able to borrow from future years’ allowances, with allowances also able to be ‘traded freely’ with other manufacturers ‘for any price’.

If implemented, the mandate would make the UK’s path to zero-emission vehicles the fastest in Europe.

The final proposals are being jointly consulted upon by the UK government, alongside Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with the process expected to last around two months.

If manufacturers don’t meet their yearly targets, they could face possible fines of up to £18,000 for every vehicle they miss their target by, the government says.

Where new vans are concerned, the government wants a 10 per cent EV mix among manufacturers in 2024, increasing to 70 per cent by 2030.

Ministers also reiterated their commitment to the 2030 target.

What do the experts think?

The early reaction to the announcement by experts and industry figures has been positive, although Auto Trader described it as ‘watered down’ compared with previous targets.

Ian Plummer, a director at the firm, welcomed the plans and said the additional charging investment is ‘much needed’.

He said: ‘The government has had to accept practical realities today with its watered-down proposals on the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate.

‘Our data shows that only eight out of 50 brands had EV sales leads of more than 22 per cent in the first two months of 2023, so allowing manufacturers to borrow from future years’ allowances to hit the 22 per cent target in 2024 is common sense.

‘Manufacturers will only be allowed to play catch-up for so long however and if they can’t meet the targets, or borrow credits from outperformers, they face steep penalties of £15,000 per non-ZEV car.’

He added: ‘On charging infrastructure, the £380m is much needed, but it needs to be actioned quickly to tackle the growing wealth divide that’s already apparent in EV ownership.

‘For people that don’t have the luxury of a driveway, EVs feel like a distant dream, so plenty of affordable on-street public charging is vital for the mass adoption of EVs.’

Also welcoming the news was SMMT boss Mike Hawes, who described it as a ‘watershed moment’, despite also calling for measures to go further.

‘Automotive is on track to deliver zero-emission motoring, so we welcome this long-awaited consultation on a watershed regulation for the UK new car and van market,’ said the trade body’s CEO.

‘We want regulation that gives consumers choice and affordability, and enables manufacturers to transition sustainably and competitively.

‘While the proposals rightly reflect the sector’s diversity, late publication and lack of regulatory certainty make product planning near impossible, and the continued lack of clarity as to what technologies will be permitted beyond 2030 undermines attempts to secure investment.

‘Measures to improve the customer charging experience are a step in the right direction, but the fact that contactless credit or debit card payments will not be available on the vast majority of public chargers is a major failing that will significantly disadvantage EV drivers.

‘If the UK is to lead the global race to zero-emission mobility, however, it must go further and faster in unlocking infrastructure investment, incentivising EV ownership and helping ensure more of these vehicles are developed and built in Britain.’

RAC electric vehicles spokesman Simon Williams added: ‘Extra funding for charging infrastructure is welcome, as we know around a third of all homes in the UK don’t have a driveway for a charge point to be installed, which makes switching to an electric vehicle less straightforward.

‘With the government imposing a mandate for zero-emission vehicle sales on manufacturers, it seems logical that this should be matched by targets for local authorities and charging networks to install a certain number of charge points, to meet demand from the expected increase in electric vehicles on the road.’