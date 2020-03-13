Groupe PSA UK boss Alison Jones named as Barbara Cox ‘Woman of the Year’

GROUPE PSA UK group managing director and senior vice-president Alison Jones has been named the Barbara Cox ‘Woman of the Year’ by Cox Automotive.

With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, she was recognised by the judging panel for her ‘exceptional leadership skills’ as well as her ‘strong customer and team ethos and the impressive results she has overseen in her roles’.

The judges comprised Auto Trader director Catherine Faiers, Fleet News deputy editor Sarah Tooze, head of VW commercial vehicles for JCT600 Beryl Carney, who was last year’s winner, Cox Automotive UK chief executive Martin Forbes and its chief people officer Alison Fisher, plus Marshall Motor Group chief executive Daksh Gupta.

Also shortlisted were BMW Group Financial Services director of compliance Leanne Christmas, Sytner Group head of learning and development Sue Sansome, Volvo Cars UK national business sales manager Sarah Symcox, and Mervyn Stewart operations director Karen Bickerstaff.

Joining Groupe PSA in 2019, Jones has played a key role in implementing developments across all brands, which recently encompassed a strategy to introduce full-electric and plug-in hybrid models across all brand ranges.

On her win, which was announced at Cox Automotive’s ‘Women With Drive’ event to coincide with International Women’s Day,.Jones said: ‘I feel very privileged to be recognised by the judges for my contribution to our industry, customers, my teams and the wider community. To be recognised by others is a real honour, and it means so much after many years of service to our industry.’

Forbes said: ‘It was clear from Alison’s nomination that she lives by the traits of this award – embracing innovation and advancing the industry, inspiring others through a commitment to great leadership, and giving back to the community.

‘Alison’s customer-centred approach and her determination to bring this customer focus into the boardroom was clear. In fact, she is also a vice-president for the Institute of Customer Service, a role she has held for over seven years representing the automotive sector. It was an honour to be part of the judging panel – and I’d like to congratulate everyone on the shortlist.’

