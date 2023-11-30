GWM Ora adds new dealer partners as retail network exceeds expectations

Chinese EV firm Great Wall Motor (GWM) has appointed three new retail partners with bosses saying the brand’s dealer network has exceeded expectations.

The outfit, which recently announced plans to ditch it’s controversial Funky Cat name of its Ora-branded hatchback, has partnered with Marriott Motor Group, Westaway Motors and FG Barnes.

The new partnerships will see full sales and aftersales facilities opening open in Guildford, Northampton and Bury St Edmunds as the brand continues to grow its presence across the UK.

The latest appointments take GWM Ora’s total number of customer service sites in this country to 30, working alongside 16 dealer partners.

Speaking about network growth, Toby Marshall, managing director of GWM Ora UK said: ‘As a new brand to market, growing our core infrastructure and finding the right partners has been a major strategic focus for the GWM Ora UK team.

‘We believe that our retail partners will play a key role in establishing a solid foundation for future success, in which we can grow brand awareness, deliver exceptional customer service and launch exciting new products.

‘We’re absolutely delighted with the progress we’ve made this year and I’m glad to welcome our latest partners, Marriott Motor Group, Westaway Motors and FG Barnes to the GWM Ora UK family.’

The three new partners are all now looking forward to working with the Chinese brand as it looks to lead the new wave of EVs coming from the East Asian country.

Richard Ward, dealer principal at Westaway Motors, said : ‘We are very excited to be taking on GWM Ora at our Moulton Park Dealership. The Ora Funky Cat has blown us all away with its premium build quality and high level of technology.

‘The current PCH offer has certainly attracted a lot of attention and we have already taken orders and handed over cars to customers in our first week of opening. We see great times ahead as GWM Ora introduce more EV models into the UK market.’

Paul Barnard, managing director of Marriott Motor Group, added: ‘We are delighted to welcome GWM Ora to Marriott’s portfolio as our first 100 per cent electric brand.

‘As a refreshing new brand, GWM Ora offers exciting and unique products with a blend of retro-futuristic design and cutting-edge technology, something that Marriott’s customers are sure to love.

‘With many more innovative products in the pipeline, and with a commitment to sustainability and quality, I believe that GWM Ora has an exciting future and is a brand that Marriott Motor Group are proud to partner.;

Samantha Parkinson, CEO of FG Barnes said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome GWM Ora to the FG Barnes family.

‘FG Barnes has been a trusted brand in Guildford and the surrounding areas for over 120 years. To be able to present GWM Ora to our loyal customers is an absolute privilege – the innovative and distinctive Ora Funky Cat is sure to get their attention!

‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we continuously strive for excellence in all areas – we feel that these values perfectly align with those of GMW Ora.

‘This is going to be such a fantastic partnership and we can’t wait to start this next chapter!’