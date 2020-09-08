Hyundai has launched Live Chat Video to bring buyers and dealers face-to-face using their web browser and webcam.

The technology, which works within the customer’s web browser, doesn’t need any extra software. The potential buyer visits the national or dealer’s website and clicks a button to ask for a video chat. Showroom staff then answer using a video camera on their PC.

As well as discussing what the customer wants, staff can also give a virtual walk-round of vehicles in the showroom, highlighting their features and benefits.

In addition, the dealer can work with the customer to find and configure the vehicle they are considering buying, work through finance options, and arrange a dealer visit or test drive.

The system also lets the dealer share documents such as brochures or quotations and complete all the necessary transactions through to the final purchase.

It can be used on any device with a browser, including tablets and smartphones, with customers able to book a slot.

Hyundai Motor UK managing director Ashley Andrew said: ‘Live Chat Video provides us with the opportunity to further enhance our digital offering to our customers, making it even easier and more convenient to buy our cars.

‘We launched our pioneering digital car-buying service Click to Buy back in 2017, but the last few months really have further enforced the importance of online interaction as we look to the future of car retail.’

