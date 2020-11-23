Ineos’ Grenadier 4×4 is all set to be powered by hydrogen thanks to a new landmark deal with Hyundai.

Chemicals giant Ineos and Hyundai have signed a memorandum of understanding that will ‘explore new opportunities’, including hydrogen fuel cell technology being applied to the new Land Rover Defender-rivalling 4×4.

The partnership is more wide ranging, though, and will investigate opportunities for the production and supply of hydrogen, as well as the worldwide deployment of hydrogen technologies.

The agreement is highly beneficial for both sides; for Hyundai it would be the next major step in hydrogen-powered cars (a journey it began in 2013 with the Nexo SUV), while Ineos already produces 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year mainly as a by-product from its chemical manufacturing operations.

The Grenadier is expected to go on sale in 2022 and will initially be powered by 3.0-litre BMW petrol and diesel engines. The proposed hydrogen powered version would likely arrive after that.

Saehoon Kim, senior vice president and head of fuel cell centre at Hyundai Motor Company, said: ‘Ineos’ move into the development of a fuel cell electric vehicle and hydrogen ecosystem marks yet another milestone towards sustainable and clean transportation.

‘Hyundai believes this will provide an important low-carbon option across a wide range of sectors. We also hope our decades-long expertise in hydrogen fuel cell work in synergy with Ineos’ expertise in field of chemistry to realise the mass production of green hydrogen and fuel cells for the Grenadier.’

Peter Williams, technology director at Ineos, said: ‘The agreement between Ineos and Hyundai presents both companies with new opportunities to extend a leading role in the clean hydrogen economy.

‘Evaluating new production processes, technology and applications combined with our existing capabilities puts us in a unique position to meet emerging demand for affordable, low-carbon energy sources and the needs of demanding 4×4 owners in the future.’

