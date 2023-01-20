Jan 20: West to discuss further help for Ukraine; Sunak under fire for no seat belt; More Ambulance strikes; ID. Buzz is What Car? Car of the Year

Western allies discuss further military assistance for Ukraine

Western allies are meeting to discuss further military support for Ukraine amid intense pressure on Germany to authorise the release of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to bolster Kyiv’s forces in their fight against Russia.

Defence ministers and military chiefs from around 50 nations are expected to take part in the talks convened by US defence secretary Lloyd Austin at Ramstein – the main US airbase in Europe – in Germany.

It follows the announcement at the weekend that the UK is to become the first nation to respond to president Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for modern western tanks with the dispatch of 14 British Army Challenger 2s. The Ukrainians are seeking around 300 tanks to enable them to mount a counter-offensive against the Russian invaders.

Ambulance workers announce fresh strikes in escalation of bitter pay dispute

A series of fresh strikes by ambulance workers has been announced by Unite in an escalation of the bitter dispute over pay and staffing.

The union said its members across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will stage 10 further strikes over the coming weeks, warning that additional dates could be announced soon.

Unite’s ambulance workers are already set to walk out next Monday as the bitter row with the government remains deadlocked. It will involve members in the north west, north east, East Midlands, West Midlands, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Police ‘looking into’ Sunak seatbelt slip-up on social media video

Lancashire Police are ‘looking into’ Rishi Sunak after he failed wear a seatbelt as he filmed a social media clip in the back of a moving car.

The prime minister has apologised for the ‘mistake’, as Downing Street said that Sunak had made a ‘brief error of judgment’ by removing the safety device as he promoted his levelling-up funding in the Instagram video when he visited Lancashire on Thursday. The offence can be punished with fines of up to £500.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told the PA news agency: ‘We are aware of the matter and we will be looking into it.’

Labour demands answers from HMRC over Zahawi tax dispute claims

Labour has written to HMRC over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, arguing that the ‘public requires answers’ amid allegations he paid millions to settle a dispute over his tax.

The PM has so far defended the Conservative Party chairman, telling MPs earlier this week that he had addressed the matter in full after claims he stumped up a seven-figure sum to settle a dispute with HMRC.

Questions have swirled around Zahawi since The Sun on Sunday revealed the tax dispute. He allegedly avoided tax by using an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in the polling company he co-founded, YouGov.

Train companies make ‘best and final offer’ to resolve rail dispute

Train operating companies have made a ‘best and final offer’ to the biggest rail workers union in a bid to break the deadlocked dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said the offer to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) included a minimum pay rise of nine per cent over two years and guaranteed no compulsory redundancies until at least the end of December 2024, which is an improvement to the previous offer of April 1 2024.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union’s executive will consider the offer and decide its next steps ‘in due course’.

Sunak takes 28-minute flight despite criticism for jetting around Britain

Rishi Sunak defied critics to take a 28-minute flight across England after coming under fire for shunning trains to travel by jet from London to Blackpool.

Labour accused Sunak of ‘jetting around the country on taxpayers’ money like an A-list celeb’ and making a ‘mockery’ of his environmental strategy with the short flights on Thursday.

They were the latest in a series of short trips by air for the PM, having going by plane to both Leeds and Scotland last week. Downing Street defended flying as making ‘the best use of his time’, and Sunak said he had to be as ‘effective as possible’.

Fresh talks to take place amid dispute over teachers’ pay in Scotland

Fresh talks are taking place in a bid to end strike action by teachers over pay in Scotland.

The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, which brings together the Scottish hovernment, local authority leaders in Cosla and trades unions, is to meet on Friday.

However the EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, has insisted that its protests will continue until a ‘substantially improved’ pay offer is received. Unions have already rejected a deal that would see most teachers receive a five per cent pay rise, though some lower earners would get a 6.85 per cent increase.

Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charge over Halyna Hutchins death

Alec Baldwin will be prosecuted over the 2021 Rust movie shooting which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Both Baldwin and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Ms Hutchins on the film’s Santa Fe set.

In a statement, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said: ‘After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew. On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.’

Consumers warned to brace for broadband and mobile bill increases

Millions of broadband and mobile phone customers can expect to face monthly bill increases of at least 14 per cent from April, experts have warned.

Providers often link their annual price rises to January’s consumer price index (CPI) or the retail price index (RPI). Despite a slight easing this month, both are near the highest they’ve been for 40 years, with the latest CPI at 10.5 per cent and RPI at 13.4 per cent.

BT, EE, Plusnet and Vodafone broadband contracts allowed prices to go up by CPI plus 3.9 per cent. At TalkTalk, it was CPI plus 3.7 per cent, while Shell Energy can add CPI plus three per cent. Sky and Virgin Media contracts allow mid-contract price increases but they do not stipulate a pricing formula in the same way as rivals. BT confirmed an increase this year of 14.4 per cent – CPI of 10.5 per cent plus 3.9 per cent.

Hotel Chocolat targets up to 50 new UK shops amid high street boom

The boss of Hotel Chocolat has said the retailer is targeting up to 50 new UK stores after strong high street trade.

Angus Thirlwell, chief executive officer and co-founder, told the PA news agency that the retailer hopes to open the new stores within five years as part of its growth plans.

It came after an update to investors sent shares in the company firmly higher.

Thursday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Octopus tops energy customer survey as some firms ‘fall far short’

Octopus has been named the best energy firm in an annual customer survey amid warnings that consumers will vote with their feet when competition returns to the market.

Octopus was the only provider to get a five-star rating in any category, which it received for the usefulness of its information about energy costs.

Scottish Power was the worst-ranked firm in the watchdog’s assessment of supplier practices with a score of 53 per cent.

Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz takes top spot as What Car? Car of the Year

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been crowned Car of the Year at the annual What Car? awards.

Packing a retro-inspired exterior but with an efficient electric powertrain, the ID. Buzz brings a range of up to 260 miles and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in under half an hour when connected to a rapid charger. What Car? praised its ‘commanding’ driving position and its ‘enormous’ boot.

Other cars given awards included the Range Rover Sport – which was named best luxury car – while the MG 4 was crowned best small electric car. The Tesla Model 3 knocked the BMW 3 Series from its place as the best executive car, a role it has held for four years. The Genesis GV60 was also named as the best electric SUV.

Weather outlook

A dry and chilly day with plenty of winter sunshine, reports BBC Weather. North-east and east England will see the odd isolated shower, though.

It’ll be a dry and clear night for most. Northern Ireland and western Scotland will see the odd patch of rain.

