Motorway launches new ‘Sales Preview’ service to make life easier for dealers

Motorway has announced the launch of a new ‘Sales Preview’ feature that will make it easier for dealers to find stock on the platform.

The online marketplace has introduced the service to its platform in a bid to make the buying process more convenient for retailers.

From 7pm every evening, dealers will now be able to preview premium stock that will then be made live on Motorway the following day.

Retailers who are signed up to the the platform will be notified by email every evening when the preview becomes available.

The cutting-edge technology also allows dealers to personalise their preview to best suit their own individual stock needs.

They can filter vehicles, shortlist them and look up specific details such as any factory-fitted options and service history.

Harry Jones, founder and chief product officer at Motorway, said: ‘This is the first in a series of tools and services we will be bringing to market this year, as part of our mission to leverage technology to drive dealers’ business growth.

‘Sale Previews will make it easier and more efficient for dealers to buy stock with us, by helping them find exactly what they are looking for at a time that’s convenient for them.’

The first previews available via the service will be sent out later today (Jan 19).

