Jul 15: Wheel flies into crowd at Goodwood; Just Stop Oil disrupts BBC Proms; Mileage rates leave workers out of pocket

Classic Jag wheel flies into the crowd at Goodwood

Two members of the public escaped without serious injuries after a wheel flew off a classic Jaguar and collided with the crowd during a high-speed run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The MK1 Jaguar was attempting a run up the famous hillclimb during Thursday’s (July 13) event when the rear left wheel became detached from the vehicle and quickly rolled towards the crowd at the side of the track.

After several bounces, the wheel flew over the straw bale barriers and collided with two members of the public. The track was quickly closed with emergency services in attendance within minutes.

Just Stop Oil disrupts BBC Proms and the Last Leg filming

The opening night of the BBC Proms was interrupted by protesters from campaign group Just Stop Oil, who also disrupted filming for comedy show The Last Leg just hours later.

The stunt at the Proms drew boos from the crowd, with the protesters seen wearing t-shirts and unfurling banners before being removed from the stage, said to be in response to ‘underwhelming’ coverage of climate change by the BBC

Meanwhile, on the Last Leg, the three supporters thanked the presenters, Adam Hills, Josh Widdicome and Alex Brooker for their support and gifted them their own hi-vis vests.

Workers ‘left out of pocket’ by 12-year freeze in mileage rates

People who drive their car for work are being short-changed because the Government has not updated mileage rates for more than a decade, according to analysis by motoring research charity the RAC Foundation.

It found employees should be entitled to around 63p per mile tax-free when driving their own cars during work but the rate, which is set by the Treasury, has been frozen at 45p per mile since 2011.

Someone covering 5,000 miles a year in their own car working for an employer that uses the tax-free rate only receives £2,250, £900 less than under a rate of 63p.

Downing Street considers scrapping inheritance tax

Downing Street is reportedly holding talks about scrapping inheritance tax as a manifesto offering in a bid to win the next election.

The Times reported that No 10 was discussing whether to make abolishing the levy a commitment to shore up votes in so-called ‘blue wall’ seats in 2025.

Supporters argue that the policy could be a ‘gamechanger’ in the south of England where the Conservatives are defending constituencies vulnerable to gains from opposition parties, according to the paper.

Rishi Sunak made halving inflation by the end of the year one of the five key ambitions for his leadership, and Jeremy Hunt has signalled this target will be prioritised over tax cuts.

Gatwick Airport workers to strike over pay

Almost 1,000 workers at Gatwick Airport, including baggage handlers and check-in staff, are to strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite employed by four private contractors will walk out for four days from July 28 and again for four days from August 4.

The union said the action will “inevitably” cause disruption to flights at the height of the summer holiday season.

Those involved in the dispute are employed by ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services, which conduct outsourced operations for airlines including ground handling, baggage handling, ramp agent, dispatchers, and check-in.

Heavy wind and rain expected

Sweltering temperatures in Europe are directing low-pressure systems towards the UK and will lead to 55mph gusts and heavy rain this weekend.

A yellow Met Office wind warning is in place across south-west England and Wales until Friday evening, before another one covering large swathes of central and southern England comes in on Saturday morning.

They warn people to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport as well as potential power cuts, large waves and damage to trees.

This has also meant Goodwood organisers have decided to cancel the show today (Saturday, July 15) but it is planned to go ahead still tomorrow.

FTSE finished in red after robust week

London stocks finished in the red by a fine margin but it failed to take the shine off a strong week.

The FTSE had witnessed a dismal start to July, which saw it slide to its lowest close price since November, but clawed back significant ground amid positivity around potential cooling in inflation.

London-listed commodity stocks had a particularly robust performance in recent days.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.08 per cent, or 5.64 points, lower to finish at 7,434.57.