Jun 1: ‘Reckless’ Tory pledge; Abbott ‘free’ to run; Special edition Golf GTI

Tories pledge £20m to 30 towns, as Labour attack ‘reckless, unfunded’ plan

The Tories have announced a pledge to give 30 towns £20m, a plan that Labour has described as a ‘reckless, unfunded’ commitment.

The Conservatives have announced they would add the towns to their long-term plan for towns, taking the total number of towns in the programme to more than 100, and local people in each area will decide how the money will be used for long-term regeneration.

As part of the scheme, the Tories pledge that local people, not those in Westminster, will decide how the money will be spent.

Diane Abbott ‘free’ to run for Labour in General Election, says Keir Starmer

Diane Abbott is ‘free’ to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, Sir Keir Starmer has said after a days-long row over her political future overshadowed Labour’s campaign.

The Labour leader on Friday gave the green light for her candidacy, after his previous refusal to make a judgment led to growing tensions in the party.

Sir Keir told reporters during a campaign visit to Scotland: ‘The whip has obviously been restored to her now and she is free to go forward as a Labour candidate.’

Man charged with murder and attempted murder after Bournemouth beach stabbings

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after two women were stabbed on Bournemouth seafront.

Nasen Saadi, 20, from Croydon, has been charged with murder and attempted murder over the stabbing of Amie Gray and another woman on Durley Chine Beach on May 24, Dorset Police said.

Saadi is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

ITV to host multi-party General Election debate on June 13

Senior figures from across the political spectrum are set to go head-to-head in a General Election debate hosted by ITV later this month.

The multi-party debate on June 13 will feature ‘leaders or senior representatives’ from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Greens and Plaid Cymru.

The 90-minute programme will be moderated by Julie Etchingham, who led the ITV election debates in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Friday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

The new GTI Clubsport arrives for Golf’s 50th birthday

Volkswagen has revealed the latest addition to its Golf line-up – the new GTI Clubsport.

The German hatchback turns 50 years old this year and as part of the celebrations VW has added this high performance version, which is destined to be a hit with enthusiasts.

The GTI Clubsport packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that pumps out 295bhp and 400Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful front-wheel-drive cars on the market just behind the Honda Civic Type R.

UK stocks rise amid fresh global inflation data

UK stock markets outperformed European peers on Friday as fresh data from the US showed inflation in the world’s largest economy was continuing to cool.

The FTSE 100, which is largely internationally-focused, moved 44.33 points higher, or 0.54%, to close at 8,275.38.

Germany’s top share index, the Dax, closed in the red down 0.07%, while France’s Cac 40 rose by 0.18%.

Weather outlook…

Today will be mostly dry with sunshine. However, areas of cloud will develop in Northern Ireland, central and eastern England, Wales and the far north-west, with a chance of the odd spot of rain, the BBC reports.

Tonight, areas of cloud will push into western Scotland and Northern Ireland with some patchy drizzle. Also cloudy but dry for south-eastern England. Clear skies elsewhere.

omorrow, Scotland and Northern Ireland will remain cloudy. Showery rain will develop across north-western Scotland in the afternoon. Occasional cloud in northern England but sunny further south.