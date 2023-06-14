Jun 14: Three killed in stabbings; Junior doctors strike; £77m boost for creative industries; Sustainable fuel now available

Three fatally knifed before attacker ‘stole victim’s van’ to drive at others

Two 19-year-old students and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death before the attacker allegedly stole the older victim’s van and tried to run over three people in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after yesterday’s deadly rampage and remains in custody.

The University of Nottingham said two of its students had been killed in the attacks, with one confirmed to be Barnaby Webber. The other has been named in reports as talented hockey player Grace Kumar. A motive for the killings is yet to be determined.

Thousands of NHS appointments cancelled as junior doctors strike

Thousands of NHS appointments in England are expected to be cancelled as junior doctors go on strike in a dispute with the government over pay.

The 72-hour walkout by medics – who can have up to eight years of experience as a hospital doctor or three years in general practice – is due to run from 7am today until 7am on Saturday.

The British Medical Association is calling for ‘full restoration’ of pay, which it says has seen a 26 per cent cut, adding that the government has offered only five per cent to end the dispute.

Creative industries to get £77m injection

The creative industries will get a £77m funding boost under government plans to help the sector go ‘from strength to strength’.

The investment is part of the government’s aim to expand the sector – which culture secretary Lucy Frazer described as the UK’s ‘global advert for the world’ – by £50bn and create a million more jobs by 2030.

Some £50m of the newly announced pot will support six more ‘creative clusters’ – groups of creative businesses linked with universities in cities across the UK.

Ladbrokes owner set to buy Polish sports betting firm in £750m deal

Gambling giant Entain has tabled an offer for Poland’s STS Holding, a sports betting company.

The Ladbrokes and Coral owner said it plans to bid about £750m for the business and had a buy-in from the two biggest shareholders.

STS chief executive Mateusz Juroszek and his father, Zbigniew, together own around 70 per cent of the shares in STS and have accepted the offer, Entain said yesterday.

Sainsbury’s and Asda caused ‘harm’ with unlawful land deals blocking rivals

Sainsbury’s and Asda used unlawful land agreements to prevent rival supermarkets from opening stores nearby for nearly a decade, the UK’s competition watchdog has found.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was taking enforcement action over the anti-competitive measures that ’cause real harm’ to shoppers.

It follows similar breaches of the same rules by Tesco and Waitrose in recent years.

Financial ombudsman reveals top complaints

Complaints from current account customers about scams and claims from credit card holders that lending is unaffordable are among the most common issues seen by the financial ombudsman over the past year.

Car and motorcycle insurance complaints, including perceptions around delays to payouts, are also a theme seen by the service, which resolves stand-offs between consumers and financial firms.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, the Financial Ombudsman Service received 165,149 complaints – slightly up from the 164,560 complaints in 2021/22.

Donald Trump denies federal charges

Ex-US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he hoarded classified documents detailing sensitive military secrets and schemed to thwart government efforts to get them back.

He appeared before a judge in Miami’s federal court yesterday in a stunning moment in American history days after he became the first former president to be charged with federal crimes.

Trump – 77 today – was released without having to pay a bond. He doesn’t have to surrender his passport or restrict his personal travel either.

First sustainable fuel now available

A new plant-based sustainable petrol can be bought by UK motorists for the first time.

Fuel specialist Coryton has developed Sustain Classic, which uses second-generation biofuel material and promises at least a 65 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases versus traditional petrol.

Costing from £3.80 a litre, it uses carbon that already exists in the atmosphere that plants absorb. It means cars don’t release extra CO2 ‘locked’ in usual fossil fuels. Although it has been designed for classic cars, it can also be used in any vehicle that runs on standard petrol.

Yesterday’s headlines on Car Dealer you might have missed

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed 24.09 points up yesterday to end the day on 7,594.78. The Cac 40 was up 40.45 points at 7,290.80, the Dax was up 132.81 points at 16,230.68 and the Dow Jones was up 145.79 points at 34,212.12.

Weather outlook

Much of the UK will be dry today with plenty of sunshine, says BBC Weather. In the afternoon, a few isolated showers may develop in the far north-west of Scotland, as well as in south-west England and Wales.

On Thursday, the east and the north will be dry with sunshine. Elsewhere, it’ll be sunny in the morning, but with the chance of a few isolated showers in west England and Wales during the afternoon.