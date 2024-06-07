Jun 7: D-Day anniversary; Michael Mosley missing; Sunak denies lying; Alfa Romeo Junior prices

Emotional days of commemoration mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

Two emotional days of commemoration have marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Royals, world leaders and veterans gathered in Normandy for a series of ceremonies and events, paying tribute to those who served during the 1944 beach invasion.

The King and the Prince of Wales praised the ‘bravery and sacrifice’ of D-Day veterans who “served at that critical time” as they both made speeches in France on Thursday.

Major search for TV doctor Michael Mosley following disappearance in Greece

A major search-and-rescue operation is under way on the Greek island of Symi for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley after he went missing while on holiday.

Police and firefighters are using drones to scour the island, which is part of the Dodecanese island chain and is about 25 miles north of Rhodes.

A helicopter was also deployed to assist the search at around 7pm local time (5pm BST) on Thursday.

Labour courts first-time buyers with ‘permanent’ mortgage guarantee pledge

First-time buyers could use the state as a guarantor for their mortgages under a future Labour government, the party has pledged.

Sir Keir Starmer in a statement doubled-down on his party’s pledge to be ‘on the side of the builders, not the blockers’, as part of wide-ranging plans to boost home ownership.

Amid the General Election campaign, the party said its successor to the Government’s existing mortgage guarantee scheme will be ‘more comprehensive’ under a new ‘Freedom to Buy’ banner.

Sunak denies being ‘liar’ over £2,000 tax claim

Rishi Sunak has denied Sir Keir Starmer’s accusations that he ‘lied’ by saying Labour would hike taxes by £2,000 in claims criticised by the UK statistics watchdog.

The Prime Minister said the Labour leader was ‘obviously very rattled’ after he repeatedly deployed the attack line during an ITV election debate earlier this week.

Mr Sunak had claimed that ‘independent Treasury officials’ have costed Labour’s policies ‘and they amount to a £2,000 tax rise for everyone’ but the Treasury’s permanent secretary James Bowler said ministers had been told not to suggest civil servants produced the figure.

Paying to use roads to cut emissions is inevitable, ex-Tory minister says

People will have to start paying to use roads in the coming years as a way to reduce transport emissions, a former Tory environment secretary has said.

John Gummer, who now sits in the House of Lords as Lord Deben, said government and industry must stop making the concept ‘terrifying’ as he spoke at an event in Westminster for the new independent Council for Net Zero Transport.

Introducing road pricing as a way to tackle air pollution, such as the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) in London, has been divisive in recent years, especially amid the cost-of-living crisis.

New electric Alfa Romeo Junior prices revealed and it will undercut rivals

Alfa Romeo has revealed prices and specifications for its first electric model – the Junior Elettrica, to give it its full title.

There will be three trim levels and two power outputs available at launch. The standard powertrain consists of a 158bhp electric motor and will offer a driving range of up to 250 miles on a single charge.

The higher powered model, dubbed the Elettrica 240 Veloce, comes with a 243bhp motor that delivers a claimed 215 miles between charging sessions.

People admitted to hospital in UK-wide E. coli outbreak

An outbreak of E. coli thought to be linked to nationally-distributed food has led to people being admitted to hospital, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

Whole genome sequencing of samples indicates that most of the 113 cases reported across the UK since May 25 ‘are part of a single outbreak’, the UKHSA said.

A statement added: ‘Based on the wide geographic spread of cases, it is most likely that this outbreak is linked to a nationally distributed food item or multiple food items.’

London markets climb after European Central Bank rate cut

The FTSE 100 was higher amid a boost from the European Central Bank (ECB) opting to cut interest rates.

London’s top index finished 38.39 points, or 0.47%, higher to end the day at 8,285.34.

The German Dax index was up 0.38% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended up 0.42%.

Weather outlook..

Today, rain will move into northern England, before easing to showers. Otherwise, sunny spells and scattered showers for most, but thicker cloud developing later for some in the north-west, the BBC reports.

Tonight, turning drier for a time across the south with clear spells, although a band of light showery rain will move southwards into central areas overnight. Further north, clear spells and showers.

Tomorrow, the south will see early showers clear, leaving it dry with plenty of sunny spells. Northern areas will have a mixture of sunny spells, patchy cloud and scattered showers.