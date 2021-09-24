Just a week left to get your nomination in for the 2021 Used Car Awards

There’s just a week left to nominate your business or colleagues for a Used Car Award.

In a year when the the used car market has been turned upside down, the Used Car Awards will celebrate those businesses that have truly shone.

Back to a live event once again and being held at The Brewery in central London on November 29, Mike Brewer will be on hand to host the incredible event, sponsored by Black Horse.

Nominations have been coming in thick and fast – but now there’s just a week to go to get your name in the frame.

Nominations take a few minutes and can be submitted online.

Judges will assess every business nominated and the first round of judging will produce a Nominations List which will be released on October 8.

Those on the Nominations List will then be entered into the mystery shopping phase and a Used Car Awards shortlist will be revealed on October 25.

There are 22 categories to be nominated in.

Categories and their sponsors for this year’s awards include:

Headline sponsor: Black Horse

Dealers’ Dealer – GardX

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsorship available

Used Car Product – Händler Protect

Social Media User – iVendi

Use of Video – Carwow

Used Car Website – CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – Codeweavers

Specialist Used Car Dealership – Blue Motor Finance

Used Car Sales Team – Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsorship available

Future Star – Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care – RAC

Used Car Supermarket – Autoguard Warranties

Newcomer Dealership – 1Link Trade Buyer

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer *NEW!* – Close Brothers Motor Finance

Days To Turn – Auto Trader

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars – Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – Black Horse

Outstanding Achievement – Trade To Trade Underwriting

Lifetime Achievement – GardX

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsorship available

Used Car of the Year and individual Car of the Year categories – City Auction Group

The pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino are being hosted by eBay Motors Group, and there will also be an amazing afterparty, hosted by GardX.

Guests to the awards evening will be asked to show Covid passes to attend the event or a negative lateral flow test result.

Nominations close on Friday, October 1.

Any supplier interested in taking one of the few remaining sponsorships or booking a table is encouraged to contact the Car Dealer team via [email protected] or on 020 8125 3880 as soon as possible.

You can watch last year’s digital awards below.