Mar 24: Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles; Top Gear filming canned; Bank of England ‘optimistic’ over avoiding recession

Bank of England ‘more optimistic’ UK can avoid recession

The Bank of England’s boss has said he is more optimistic that the UK can avoid a recession after being on a ‘knife edge’ last month, as it hiked interest rates for the 11th time in a row.

Interest rates were lifted to 4.25 per cent from four per cent after policymakers on the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted seven to two for the quarter point rise following a surprise jump in inflation last month.

But it could be the last in the recent flurry of rises, according to economists.

Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of more than 571,000 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and minivans in the US to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire while they are parked or being driven.

The affiliated Korean carmakers are recalling the vehicles and warning people to park them away from buildings until repairs are made.

Affected Hyundai vehicles include the 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe, the 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid and the 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz. The only Kia affected is the Carnival minivan from 2022 and 2023.

‘Almost 700,000 London car drivers facing Ulez fee’ when zone expands

Nearly 700,000 car drivers in London will face a daily £12.50 ultra low emission zone fee when the scheme expands, according to new analysis.

The RAC, which carried out the research, said the expansion of the zone from August 29 will have a ‘massive financial impact on motorists and businesses’.

It comes a day after Transport for London (TfL) claimed that nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day meet the Ulez standards, so will not be liable for the charge.

BBC will not resume filming Top Gear series after Andrew Flintoff crash

The BBC has announced that the filming of Top Gear’s latest series will not resume after the corporation’s investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s crash.

Former professional cricketer Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the hit motoring show.

The incident happened while he was at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.

Starmer’s earnings are smaller than Sunak’s but his effective tax rate is higher

Sir Keir Starmer is paying a far greater proportion of his earnings in tax than Rishi Sunak despite the Prime Minister making 10 times more.

The Labour leader paid £118,580 in tax on earnings of £359,720 over the last two years, the summary of his tax return showed. That made his effective tax rate 33 per cent.

Mr Sunak, who earned £3.7m over the same period, paid a rate of about 22 per cent in tax because most of his earnings came from capital gains.

FTSE 100 closes in the red after interest rates hiked again

The FTSE 100 dropped after the Bank of England and Federal Reserve both announced interest rate increases.

London’s top index moved 0.89 per cent, or 68.24 points, lower to finish at 7,499.6.

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax fell by 0.03 per cent, and the French Cac 40 increased by 0.05 per cent at the close.

