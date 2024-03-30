Mar 30: Good Friday traffic; Flintoff’s BBC return; Lamborghini logo updated

Motorists stuck in ‘pretty horrendous’ 20-mile long Good Friday motorway queues

Holiday traffic has caused ‘pretty horrendous’ 20-mile long queues on major motorways, adding 45 minutes to journey times.

Around 2.6 million car journeys were expected to be made on Good Friday, with ‘significant’ congestion around the M25 and roads in the South West and South East by lunchtime.

The RAC said holidaymakers heading south were behind much of the congestion after forecasters predicted sunnier spells there over the next few days.

Andrew Flintoff’s BBC return confirmed following crash

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff will return for a second series of his BBC documentary show after he was hurt in a crash while filming Top Gear.

The BBC announced on Thursday in its annual plan that the former England cricket captain will make a comeback for Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams.

In November, the corporation said Top Gear would be rested for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Lamborghini logo updated after more than two decades

The famous Italian supercar maker, Lamborghini, has updated its logo after more than two decades.

Lamborghini’s new logo will be part of the brand’s new strategy which claims to reflect on ‘brave, unexpected and authentic’ values helping to push towards a more sustainable and decarbonised future.

The change is part of the company’s plan to focus on becoming a more environmentally conscious company while producing vehicles that remain sought-after.

We have renewed our historic logo to adapt the brand’s visual expression with the “brave,” “unexpected,” and “authentic” values of our “Driving Humans Beyond” mission and is part of the ongoing process of evolution, initiated with our Direzione Cor Tauri strategy.#Lamborghini — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) March 28, 2024

Household energy bills about to fall to lowest point in two years

The average household energy bill is to fall to its lowest point in two years from next month after Ofgem lowered its price cap in response to wholesale prices.

In some long-awaited good news for energy customers, the regulator is dropping its price cap by 12.3% from the current £1,928 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales to £1,690, a drop of £238 over the course of a year or around £20 a month.

The average household on a standard variable tariff (SVT) is expected to spend £127 on energy in April, compared with £205 in March, due to a combination of cheaper rates and lower usage as the weather warms up.

Royal clocks to be changed as British Summer Time begins The time on more than 1,600 clocks at the King’s official residences will be changed this weekend, as British Summer Time begins. A team of three horological conservators will work through the weekend to change the timepieces in the Royal Collection. They include 450 at Windsor Castle, 350 at Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace in London, and 50 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Teenager charged with attempted murder after London train stabbing

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on a train in south London.

British Transport Police said it received reports of two men fighting between Beckenham and Shortlands railway stations shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Rakeem Thomas, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Labour calls out Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall over ‘hurty words’ response

Tory London mayoral candidate Susan Hall is ‘unfit’ for public life, the Labour Party’s chairwoman has said, after Ms Hall suggested apparently Islamophobic tweets were just ‘hurty words’.

Ms Hall has caused controversy by liking a string of tweets in the past that appeared to include Islamophobic abuse of Labour rival Sadiq Khan.

In an interview with Prospect magazine this week, she was asked about supporting a 2019 post by commentator Katie Hopkins which described the Muslim mayor as the ‘nipple-height mayor of Londonistan’.

Weather outlook…

Today is expected to see sunny spells, variable cloud and scattered showers. These will be heavy with a risk of thunder in western areas. Cloudy in the south-east with some patchy rain at times, the BBC reports.

Tonight, the showers and cloud will dissipate for most, resulting in clear skies for many. Heavy showers will move into south-western areas and some mist and fog patches will develop in the southeast.

On Easter Sunday, the mist and fog may be slow to lift in the southeast and North Sea coasts. Largely dry and bright elsewhere though there may be a few showers in the south-west and Northern Ireland.