Mar 5: Business takeovers slump; Zero-hour contract ban; New Audi A6 Avant; MPs criticise Vance

Dealmaking slumps in UK amid higher taxes and trade uncertainty

The number of takeover deals involving UK companies plunged at the end of last year, according to official data, as companies battled with uncertainty over US trade policy and higher taxes.

In December 2024, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) across the UK fell to just 65, a sharp drop from 151 in November and just over half the number at the end of the previous year.

The fall in activity came during the period in which the Government announced higher taxes for companies, while Donald Trump won the US election with a promise of widespread global trade tariffs.

Agency workers to be included in zero-hour contracts ban

A ban on zero-hour contracts will apply to agency workers, and umbrella companies will be regulated, under Government plans to strengthen workers’ rights.

The Government is tabling amendments to its Employment Rights Bill after consultations with business groups and trade unions.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds also set out moves to ‘align’ trade unions with modern work practices and extend statutory sick pay.

The new Audi A6 Avant will come with petrol or diesel power

Audi has revealed its latest estate model with the A6 Avant.

It will come with a choice of one petrol and one diesel engine though both will get efficiency-boosting mild-hybrid assistance.

Each engine is two litres in capacity, and the pair share the same power outputs of 201bhp, too. However, the petrol is front-wheel-drive while the diesel uses Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Tom Hartley is making history by selling supercars at Harrods, displaying models like the Pagani Huayra and McLaren P1. A live video link connects customers to his full stock. The partnership could extend beyond its initial April end date.

Marshall Motor Group is closing four Stellantis dealerships, affecting Peugeot and Vauxhall sites in Peterborough, Ashford, and Canterbury. Staff were reportedly ‘blindsided’ by the decision, with job losses expected. A consultation is ongoing to help workers find alternative roles.

Inchcape reported a £3m pre-tax loss before selling its UK dealerships to Group 1 Automotive for £346m. Post-sale, it recorded a £414m profit for 2024. Revenue and margins declined slightly, with overall revenue dipping 1% to £9.26bn.

Car finance complaints hit a record high, with 15,956 cases filed between December and February, per the Financial Ombudsman Service. Customers cited undisclosed commissions and unfair finance terms. Ongoing legal proceedings continue to delay final decisions on the issue.

Heycar has upgraded its app and introduced an AI-powered search bar to enhance user experience and boost dealer leads. The app now features instant notifications for new listings, while the AI search streamlines car searches, connecting buyers with relevant vehicles faster.

Car Dealer Live 2025 will highlight data-driven decision-making for dealerships, with Experian leading discussions on EV adoption, sales trends, and finance insights. The event, featuring industry leaders, panel sessions, and AI-focused discussions, takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum.

FTSE 100 tumbles as Trump tariffs spark falls across global markets

The FTSE 100 retreated from record highs set earlier this week, as global markets recoiled from US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, amid concerns over a global trade war.

London’s blue-chip index tumbled 112 points to finish the day at 8,759, or a 1.27% fall, its biggest since October 8 last year.

In Europe, France’s Cac 40 fell 2.1%, and in Frankfurt the Dax fell 3.5%.

Vance forced into clarification after MPs who served in forces condemn war jibe

The US vice president has been forced to clarify that his criticism of a possible European peacekeeping force in Ukraine was not aimed at the UK or France after a backlash from British politicians and ex-soldiers.

In an interview on Tuesday, JD Vance appeared to downplay the potential of ‘20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years’ in monitoring any ceasefire.

His comments were widely perceived to be directed towards the UK and France, who have been leading European efforts to secure a peace deal between Russia and Kyiv.

Reeves promises to ‘fire up’ British defence industry

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is to promise to cut red tape to make it easier for the Government to buy military equipment.

She will tell a manufacturing industry conference in London later on Tuesday that she wants to ‘fire up Britain’s industrial base’ to step up arms production, claiming the issue has been ‘ducked and dodged’ by governments for too long.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5% of the size of the economy from April 2027, something the Chancellor believes will help create jobs and drive growth in the UK.

Weather outlook…

The UK can expect mild and dry conditions today, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will range from 2°C to 11°C, with generally settled weather across the country.

Rain is unlikely, and most areas will see pleasant early spring conditions, making for a calm and stable day.