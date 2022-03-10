March 10: Russia bombs maternity hospital; PM promises tougher sanctions; Fuel costs hit families; VW reinvents classic van

WHO: Maternity hospital among 18 Ukrainian medical centres hit

An airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol wounded women waiting to give birth and buried children in the rubble as Russian forces intensified their siege of Ukrainian cities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the Russian invasion began two weeks ago.

Ukrainian officials said the attack at a medical complex in Mariupol wounded at least 17 people.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

PM pledges to step up sanctions as Truss calls for ‘paradigm shift’

The Foreign Secretary is expected to say aggression like Vladimir Putin’s must ‘never again’ be allowed to ‘grow unchecked’ after Boris Johnson promised the ‘maximum economic cost’ would be imposed on Russia.

In a call on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in condemning a reported Russian strike on a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

He noted that this, together with reports Russian forces had failed to respect ceasefire agreements, was ‘yet further evidence that Putin was acting with careless disregard for international humanitarian law’, Downing Street said.

Rising fuel costs will impact food bills, distributors say