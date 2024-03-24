March 24: Ukraine blame for Moscow attack; England kit changes; No lottery winner

Moscow concert hall attackers tried to escape to Ukraine – Putin

Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said yesterday during an address to the nation.

He claimed they were captured while fleeing to Ukraine. Kyiv strongly denied any involvement as the so-called Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility.

Putin did not mention IS in his speech, and Kyiv accused him and other Russian politicians of falsely linking Ukraine to the assault in order to stoke anger over Russia’s war in Ukraine. US intelligence officials confirmed the claim by the IS affiliate.

China ‘targets senior UK politicians with cyberattacks’

China is believed to have targeted a group of senior MPs and peers with a fresh series of cyberattacks aimed at undermining UK democracy.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to tell Parliament tomorrow that Beijing is behind a wave of state-backed interference, the Sunday Times reported.

Activity is said to have targeted former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former minister Tim Loughton, crossbench peer Lord Alton and SNP MP Stewart McDonald. A government spokeswoman declined to comment.

England fans divided over St George’s Cross colour change on new shirt

Football fans at Wembley were divided over the England team’s new shirt after the controversial colour change to the St George’s Cross on the kit.

One supporter attending Saturday evening’s friendly against Brazil – which England lost 1-0 – said the FA should ‘burn’ the new football shirts while others said they ‘didn’t mind’ the change.

Nike has altered the appearance of the St George’s Cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a ‘playful update’ to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024. However, the decision has proven controversial, with both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticising the change.

Lottery prizes boosted after no-one wins Saturday £11.6m jackpot

National Lottery prizes have been boosted after nobody won Saturday’s “must be won” jackpot, estimated at £11.6 million.

The Lotto rolldown means the cash increased the value of smaller winnings, with one lucky player scooping £1,161,913 after matching five balls and the bonus ball.

A further 58 ticket-holders won £6,402 for correctly picking five balls, while 5,104 players bagged £214 for matching four balls.

The winning Lotto numbers were 07, 15, 41, 43, 45, 50 and the bonus number was 28.

Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

William and Kate ‘extremely moved’ by public support after cancer announcement

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be ‘enormously touched’ and ‘extremely moved’ by the public’s warmth and support following Kate’s cancer announcement.

Kate, 42, revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in an emotional video message on Friday. There has been a global outpouring of support, including from the King, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, political figures and members of the public.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday: ‘The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.’

Washed-up beaver makes recovery at RSPCA wildlife centre

A rescued beaver discovered washed up on a Kent beach has been recovering at an RSPCA wildlife centre.

The furry animal got into trouble from swallowing salt water and washed ashore at Sandwich Bay in East Kent.

After being rescued by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), the rodent has been cared for at the RSPCA Mallydams Wood in East Sussex, where camera footage shows him ‘back to enjoying eating and grooming’.

Weather

The BBC says today will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and the odd shower. More showers in the far north of Scotland will be wintry on the hills. It will still be windy initially, but they’ll be moderating later.

Tonight, Northern Ireland will turn cloudy and wet. Cloud and rain will reach far western areas of Britain towards dawn. Further east, it will be a largely dry night with clear spells.

Tomorrow, it will be cloudy with rain in Northern Ireland, much of Scotland and the far south-west, and will turn wintry in the far north. It will be cloudy and dry elsewhere with sunshine in the far south-east.