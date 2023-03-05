March 5: Gov could use ChatGPT; Hancock leaks continue; Rail prices rise; Sonic boom in Leicestershire

AI tools like ChatGPT could play role in government – science minister

Artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT could play a role in Whitehall, the new science secretary has suggested.

Michelle Donelan, recently appointed Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, told the Sunday Telegraph that ChatGPT represented a ‘massive opportunity’ more broadly.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, since taking office last year, has spoken of his ambition to turn the UK into a ‘science superpower’.

Need to ‘frighten the pants’ off public with new Covid strain, said Hancock

Matt Hancock told aides he wanted to ‘frighten the pants off everyone’ to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, in leaked messages which reveal discussions over when to ‘deploy’ details of a new strain.

The latest set of WhatsApp exchanges, published in The Sunday Telegraph, show how Mr Hancock and others discussed how to use an announcement about the Kent variant of the virus to scare the public into changing their behaviour.

The messages, among more than 100,000 messages passed to the Telegraph by the journalist Isabel Oakeshott, show that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case suggested in January 2021 that the ‘fear’ factor would be ‘vital’ in stopping the spread of the virus.

Rail passengers suffer biggest fares rise in 11 years despite poor performance

Train passengers will be hit by the largest hike in fares for more than a decade on Sunday, despite record poor reliability.

Fares in England and Wales will jump by up to 5.9 per cent on average, adding hundreds of pounds to the cost of many annual season tickets.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said the increase is ‘well below inflation and delayed’, but Labour described it as ‘savage’ and public transport groups claimed passengers are not getting value for money.

Saturday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

‘Sonic boom’ heard over Leicestershire

A loud explosion sound thought to be a sonic boom has been heard over Leicestershire which plane spotters believe came from a military jet.

The sound was also reported across Northamptonshire and by people in Banbury and Oxford.

Leicestershire Police said it had received ‘numerous calls’ but there was no need for concern.

Point Break and Natural Born Killers actor Tom Sizemore dies at the age of 61

US actor Tom Sizemore, known for roles in films including Point Break and Natural Born Killers, has died at the age of 61.

Sizemore had been placed into a coma in intensive care since suffering a brain aneurysm and collapsing at his Los Angeles home on February 18.

He died in his sleep on Friday at a hospital in Burbank, California, his manager Charles Lago confirmed to the AP news agency.

Weather outlook…

Largely cloudy today, but a few brighter intervals in the north. Showers will move in across western and eastern coasts, wintry on the northern hills, with spells of rain in the far north, the BBC reports.

Tonight will see rain will sweep south over northern areas, with snow showers following in. Variable cloud elsewhere, and drier in the south-east but showers in the south-west. A chilly night. Tomorrow, showery rain will continue moving south across central areas, wintry on the higher hills. Elsewhere there will be patchy cloud and showers, these falling as snow over northern areas.

