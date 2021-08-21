Marshall Jaguar Land Rover dealership moves into temporary home while state-of-the-art new site is built

Marshall Jaguar Land Rover Cheltenham & Gloucester is moving into a temporary home while a new state-of-the-art facility is being built, it has been confirmed.

Marshall announced yesterday (Friday) that affective from Monday, the dealership will be based at Ashville Business Park in Staverton.

The dealer group has not confirmed how long the move will last with its new site currently undergoing construction nearby.

Bosses have promised that services will continue to run as normal, with the sales, service and parts departments all moving in.

Car Dealer reported in May that Marshall had bought Jaguar Land Rover Cheltenham & Gloucester from Heritage Automotive.

The purchase added to the firm’s existing JLR dealerships in Bedford, Cambridge, Ipswich, Lincoln, Melton Mowbray, Newbury, Oxford and Peterborough.

The new facility will include ‘ stunning sales and service facilities’ to give customers ‘an enhanced experience and the perfect space’.

Speaking at the time, Marshall chief executive Daksh Gupta, said: ‘Cheltenham and Gloucester are fabulous locations for the Jaguar and Land Rover brands and we are proud to extend our representation with them in these strategically important territories.

‘This acquisition extends the number of counties in which we operate to 29 and is our first business in this part of the M5 corridor and in Gloucestershire.

‘I would like to welcome all our new colleagues to Marshall and we look forward to working with them to grow and develop the business further.’

Pic: Google Street View