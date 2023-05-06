May 6: £1bn set to be withdrawn from ATMs; Tories lose nearly 1,000 seats; Local election candidate dies during count

£1bn expected to be withdrawn from ATMs during bank holiday

More than £1bn could be withdrawn from the UK’s ATMs, as the King’s coronation is celebrated over the bank holiday weekend, according to an ATM network.

The forecast, covering the period from Friday to Monday, was made by ATM network Link.

As people geared up to celebrate, £735 million was withdrawn between Tuesday May 2 and Thursday May 4, marking a 9 per cent jump on the same period last year, Link said.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link said: ‘This week has already seen an extra £60m in cash withdrawn from ATMs when compared to last year.’

Tories lose nearly 1,000 seats in local election

Sir Keir Starmer was celebrating wins in key battlegrounds as an indication his party was on course to win the next general election.

With almost all authorities having declared, Mr Sunak’s party shed 48 local authorities and 962 councillors.

Labour gained 632 seats and seized 22 councils, including ones that would be hotly contested at a general election – such as Swindon, Medway, Stoke-on-Trent, Dover and East Staffordshire.

The Liberal Democrats had what Sir Ed Davey hailed as the “best result in decades”, taking 12 local authorities and 417 seats.

Local election abandoned due to death of Tory candidate

A local election in Derbyshire has been abandoned after one of the candidates died while counting was under way.

Gillian Lemmon, an incumbent Conservative councillor running for the Hilton ward in South Derbyshire, died on Friday.

She was taken ill a few days ago and her condition “suddenly deteriorated”, her Tory co-candidate Sundip Meghani said.

Police urged to probe video of Boris Johnson allegedly not wearing seatbelt

Police are being urged to investigate after a video emerged of Boris Johnson allegedly not wearing a seatbelt in what appears to be a moving vehicle.

In a video being widely shared on social media, the former prime minister is heard urging Derbyshire Conservatives ahead of Thursday’s local elections to ‘get as many people as possible to turn out and vote for us’.

Mr Johnson does not look to have been wearing a seatbelt in the 42-second clip which appeared to have been self-recorded.

The message was said to have been shared on Twitter by Derby North MP Amanda Solloway but seems to have since been deleted.

Diesel car drivers overcharged by 16p a litre in April

Drivers of diesel cars have been overcharged by 16p per litre during April despite the wholesale price of the fuel being lower than petrol.

According to data from RAC Fuel Watch, diesel is now six pence cheaper than petrol on the wholesale market, yet drivers are ‘losing out’ because of high prices at the pumps.

During the month a litre of diesel cost an average of 159.43p, while petrol remained unchanged at 146.5p.

Climate protesters removed from HSBC AGM

The chairman and chief executive of HSBC had several climate protesters thrown out of its annual general meeting on Friday as shareholders rejected a plan which could have split the bank in two.

Investors voted by 80.22% to not accept the plan to split off the company’s Asian arm, which had been suggested by its biggest shareholder, Ping An.

It happened after a turbulent meeting where the first protester to stand up accused the bank of being “chief arsonists” in the climate crisis.

Whale removed from Yorkshire beach

The carcass of a 55ft (17m) fin whale has been removed from a popular tourist beach in an operation the council said was the biggest of its kind it has ever undertaken.

The 30-tonne animal got into difficulties in the sea at Bridlington, East Yorkshire, earlier this week and died on Tuesday.

On Friday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said contractors had managed to move it off the beach in an “incredibly challenging and difficult operation”.

The huge mammal became a macabre tourist attraction as people travelled for miles to see the carcass.