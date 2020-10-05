Mazda is rolling out its online service ‘Mazda Your Way’ to its dealer network after a successful trial.

Mazda Your Way allows customers to try, buy and service their Mazdas with a number of remote solutions to connect to a dealer.

The roll-out to 80 per cent of Mazda’s dealer network prequels the launch of a full end-to-end online sales process that’ll be launching ‘in the coming months’ – just like Car Dealer exclusively reported in June.

For customers using the service, they choose how they would like to engage with a Mazda dealership, be it through email, phone, live chat or live video.

They can spec their desired model and then choose to have a test drive at the dealership or from their home.

For aftersales customers, Mazda Your Way allows them to can contact and book servicing appointment via phone, email or live chat.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director at Mazda Motors UK, said: ‘Over the last few months, we have seen unprecedented change to our businesses, and recognise that lockdown has created anxiety for some customers who now wish to engage outside of a physical dealership.

‘While we appreciate the importance of the traditional physical showroom and service centres, and will continue to invest in our network, we have also designed a programme to build comfort and reassurance for our customers who now wish to engage away from dealer premises.

‘The new Mazda Your Way offers customers the flexibility of still being able to visit a dealer – where they’ll receive a great customer experience – or the option to connect with the dealer in a way that suits them best throughout the ownership of their Mazda.

‘With 80 per cent of our UK dealer network already committed to deliver the new Mazda Your Way service, we are able to offer even more customers with a wider, more flexible scope of convenient services that are there to reassure customers today and over the long term.

‘We will be adding services to enhance Mazda Your Way over time with the inclusion of a full end-to-end on-line sales platform which we’ll be launching over the coming months.’