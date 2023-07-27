Motorway appoints Liz Kistruck as first ever chief financial officer

Motorway has announced the appointment of its first ever chief financial officer as the outfit continues to grow at a rapid rate.

The used car marketplace has appointed Liz Kistruck, who joins the firm from fashion technology platform Lyst, where she held the same title.

Prior to that she spent 14 years with travel giant Expedia Group, where she held various titles including CFO for Hotels.com, CFO for Expedia for Business, as well as SVP Global Marketing Analytics.

In her new role she will lead Motorway’s finance and legal functions and aim to guide the firm to the next stage of its growth and profitability.

Last year, Motorway saw its sales more than double year on year from £841m in 2021 to £1.7bn in 2022.

Commenting on the appointment, Tom Leathes, co-founder and CEO of Motorway, said: ‘We are thrilled to have Liz join the executive team at Motorway.

‘We’re at a pivotal stage in our growth and Liz’s highly relevant marketplace and public markets experience, strong values and focused approach make her the perfect person for this role.

‘I look forward to working closely with Liz to help shape the future of the business going forward.’

Kistruck herself added: ‘Motorway’s sustained growth over the past few years is truly impressive and I’m excited to join the team at such an important stage in the journey.

‘Working with Tom and the rest of the management team, I’m looking forward to being part of leading Motorway on the next phase of its expansion.’