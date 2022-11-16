Nov 16: Inflation set to leap to 40-year high; Lifting of cap on bankers’ bonuses expected; Trump in White House bid

UK working with allies after Russian-made missiles ‘cross into Poland’ – Sunak

Rishi Sunak said the UK would ‘support our allies’ as Joe Biden pledged US support for Poland but stated it was ‘unlikely’ Russia fired a missile that killed two people in the eastern European country.

The president’s assessment was later backed up preliminary assessments from US intelligence suggesting the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.

The PM joined an emergency morning meeting on the incident at the G20 summit in Bali. In an official read-out of the meeting, issued by the European Union, the leaders said they agreed to offer their ‘full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation’, while reaffirming their ‘steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression’.

Inflation set to leap to new 40-year high after eye-watering energy bill hike

Painful gas and electricity bill rises in October are expected to send UK inflation surging to a fresh 40-year high in official figures on Wednesday, but experts predict this is likely to mark the peak in the cost-of-living crisis.

Most economists forecast that the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) will show Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumping to 10.7 per cent last month from 10.1 per cent in September. It would mark the highest level of inflation since January 1982.

The sharp rise comes after the hike in the energy price cap in October as a result of sky-high wholesale prices amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. But the rise in bills has been cushioned after the government stepped in to limit the increase in bills to around £2,500-a-year for households, with support also offered to businesses.

Lifting of cap on bankers’ bonuses expected in chancellor’s autumn budget

Jeremy Hunt is expected to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses when he delivers his autumn budget on Thursday.

The Financial Times first reported the chancellor will make the lifting of the cap one of the few measures to survive from Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget, as he bids to use the autumn statement to restore the UK’s economic credibility.

Earlier, the prime minister urged bosses to keep down their pay in order not to exacerbate inflation.

Death of boy, two, due to mould in housing authority flat ‘unacceptable tragedy’

The death of a young boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould is an “unacceptable tragedy”, the Housing Secretary has said.

Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. Abdullah had previously complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about the mould, an inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court was told.

Secretary of state for housing Michael Gove spoke about Awaab’s death on Tuesday, as he said it ‘beggars belief’ that the chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing is still in his job following the death of the two-year-old. ‘This is an unacceptable tragedy,’ he said.

Donald Trump launches bid to return to the White House

Former US president Donald Trump has said he will officially mount a third campaign for the White House, launching an early start to the 2024 contest.

The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.

‘In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,’ Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Almost 2,000 firms slide into insolvency in October

Company insolvencies leapt by 38 per cent last month in England and Wales as the economic downturn caused more firms to collapse.

Fresh figures from the Insolvency Service showed that 1,948 companies tumbled into insolvency in October, compared with 1,410 over the same month last year. It also represented a significant lift on the 1,684 insolvencies recorded in September 2022.

The latest jump in insolvencies has been partly driven by a rise in compulsory liquidations.

20mph speed limits have little impact on road safety – study

Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests.

Researchers analysed data from before and after the limit was introduced on 76 roads in central Belfast in 2016. The study found ‘little impact on long-term outcomes’ in the city.

Comparisons with streets in the surrounding area and elsewhere in Northern Ireland that retained their 30mph or 40mph limit showed there were ‘no statistically significant differences’ in terms of the number of crashes, casualty rates or average traffic speed. Roads with a 20mph limit did experience a reduction in traffic, according to the report published online in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.

Tuesday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Housebuilder Barratt to hand staff second £1,000 cost-of-living payment

Housebuilder Barratt is handing an extra £1,000 to staff to help with the soaring cost of living in the firm’s second cash pay-out this year.

David Thomas, chief executive officer of the Leicestershire-based firm, told staff in a letter on Tuesday that they will receive the hand-out in equal instalments over the first six months of 2023.

The move comes only four months after Barratt handed out a previous £1,000 payment to staff facing the highest inflation in 40 years.

Weather outlook

Cloudy with the odd burst of sunshine for most of the UK today, reports BBC Weather. There will be scattered showers, however, with these most prevalent in the south and west. Turning wetter and windier in the south-west later.

Tonight, cloud and rain will stay in the south for a time. It’ll initially be clearer in the north but rain will push in later.