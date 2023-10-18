Oct 18: Gaza hospital deaths; Pay growth outstrips inflation; New Citroen e-C3

Hamas and Israel trade blame as blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital

A massive blast has rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Hamas blamed an Israeli air strike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

The Health Ministry said at least 500 people had been killed.

Pay growth outstrips inflation for first time in nearly two years

UK wages are outstripping inflation for the first time in nearly two years in welcome respite for households battered by the cost of living crisis.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that regular earnings rose by a near record 7.8 per cent in the three months to August and were 0.7 per cent higher with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account.

Revised figures from the ONS revealed that 7.9 per cent annual growth in regular pay excluding bonuses in the previous three months to July saw wages exceed CPI inflation by 0.1 per cent, having initially estimated flat real earnings growth.

Rolls-Royce to axe up to 2,500 jobs across business

Rolls-Royce is to cut up to 2,500 jobs globally as part of an overhaul under its new boss.

Tufan Erginbilgic, who was appointed as chief executive in January, said the shake-up will make the Derby-based engineering giant “a more streamlined and efficient” business.

The aerospace engineering specialist, which currently employs 42,000 people, said it also plans to remove ‘duplication’ and deliver cost efficiencies through the latest stage in its transformation plan.

MI5 warns of sharp rise in foreign states trying to steal secrets from UK firms

MI5 is warning businesses to protect themselves against Chinese hackers amid a ‘sharp rise’ in aggressive action by foreign powers.

Those involved in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology are being told to take action to protect their intellectual property.

As well as cyber security, firms are being warned to be aware of new investors if they are not sure where their money has come from.

Tuesday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Citroen’s new e-C3 arrives with bold look and 199-mile range

Citroen has revealed its new electric e-C3 which will arrive in the UK with a price of ‘less than £23,000’.

Equipped with a 44kWh battery, the e-C3 has a claimed range of up to 199 miles while 100kW fast charging capability means that it could be taken from 20 to 80 per cent charge in just 26 minutes.

Plugged into a 7kW home charger and Citroen says that a 20 to 80 per cent charge will take just over four hours.

Consultants to meet with Government with a view to end strikes

Consultants will meet with the Government ‘in a hope to find a resolution’ to the row leading to strikes in England, officials have said.

Top hospital doctors have said they will not call any more strikes until November to allow time for talks.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said Health Secretary Steve Barclay has responded to the British Medical Association (BMA) consultants’ committee and agreed to a meeting.

Peter Bone stripped of Tory whip over bullying and sexual misconduct findings

Former minister Peter Bone has had the Tory whip removed after being found to have committed bullying and sexual misconduct against a staff member.

The Conservatives acted a day after a watchdog recommended he should be suspended from the Commons for six weeks – potentially triggering a by-election in his Wellingborough seat.

Bone was alleged to have exposed himself to a member of staff along with a series of acts of bullying.

Amber weather warning for Scotland as Storm Babet approaches the UK

Storm Babet will bring heavy rain to the UK this week, with extensive flooding expected in already-saturated parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has upgraded a weather warning for rain in eastern Scotland to amber, as some areas could see more than a month’s worth of rain in a few days.

The warning is in place from 6am on Thursday to 6pm on Friday.