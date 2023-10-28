Oct 28: Mass killing suspect found dead; Abercrombie & Fitch sex-trafficking lawsuit; EX30 production expanded

Maine mass killing suspect found dead

The man wanted for the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in Maine has been found dead.

Robert Card, 40, who was wanted in connection with the shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday, was found dead yesterday in Lisbon Falls, Maine, governor Janet Mills said at a news conference.

Commissioner of Maine department of public safety Mike Sauschuck said Card’s body was found at a recycling facility where he recently worked. He had died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’

A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion chain, alleging it allowed former chief executive Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organisation during his 22-year tenure.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, comes after a BBC report earlier this month that raised similar allegations against Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith.

A&F, based in New Albany, Ohio, declined to comment.

UN General Assembly calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

The UN General Assembly has approved a non-binding resolution calling for a ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza, leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

It was the first UN response to Hamas’s surprise October 7 attacks on Israel and the ongoing military response and vow to obliterate Hamas.

The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions, after rejecting a Canadian amendment backed by the United States to unequivocally condemn the ‘terrorist attacks’ by Hamas and demand the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Finding hotel rooms for under £100 a night is increasingly difficult, says Which?

Finding a hotel room cheaper than £100 a night is becoming increasingly difficult, a consumer group has warned.

A Which? survey of 5,300 of its members found the average price paid in the year to July was above that level at more than two-thirds of large UK hotel chains, including some of the most poorly rated.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows average UK hotel prices in September were £120 – a 13% increase on a year earlier.

Scottish Water staff plan weekly strikes over three months

Hundreds of workers at Scottish Water will take 48 days of strike action over three months.

Unite the Union, Unison and GMB Scotland have confirmed that more than 500 of their members at the organisation will take action over a pay and grading dispute.

Strike action will begin at midnight on November 10 and last until 11.59pm on November 13, repeated weekly until January 26.

Wilko shops ‘to return to high street by Christmas’

Wilko stores are set to return to the high street, the brand’s new owner has announced.

The parent company of The Range, which also snapped up Wilko’s website and intellectual property following the discount chain’s administration, said it will open five shops before Christmas.

CDS Superstores said the first two standalone Wilko ‘concept stores’ will be opened in Plymouth and Exeter.

Volvo expands EX30 production after ‘strong demand’

Volvo has expanded production of its upcoming EX30 electric SUV following what it said was ‘strong demand’ for the upcoming model.

Production will start at the firm’s plant in Ghent from 2025, complementing the existing production line in Zhangjiakou, China.

It started building cars there earlier this year, with the first customer cars expected to be delivered in the latter part of 2023.

Clocks to go back an hour tonight

The clocks go back an hour at 2am tomorrow (Oct 29) when the UK switches from British Summer Time, also known as Daylight Saving Time, to Greenwich Mean Time.

They’ll go forward again by an hour at 1am on Sunday, March 31 when we return to British Summer Time.

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed 63.29 points down yesterday to end the week on 7,291.28 – its lowest since August. The Cac 40 was down 93.58 points at 6,795.38, the Dax was down 43.64 points at 14,687.41 and the Dow Jones was down 366.71 points at 32,417.59.

Weather outlook

North-east Scotland will have persistent rain today, with lighter showers and bright spells further west, says BBC Weather. There’ll be scattered showers and sunny spells to the south but heavy rain later, and showers in Northern Ireland.

Sunday will be windy with heavy rain in northern and eastern Scotland, with some showers further west and in Northern Ireland. Elsewhere, it’ll be mostly sunny, but western and southern coasts will have scattered showers.