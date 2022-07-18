One ‘L’ of a partnership! Drive Stockton celebrates 10 years of supplying driving school with vehicles

Dealer group Drive Motor Retail’s Stockton-on-Tees showroom is celebrating 10 years of partnering with a driving school.

The Stockton site, which sells Vauxhalls and Citroens, has supplied more than 10 vehicles for 5 Star Driver Training over the past decade.

Four of the instructors now teach pupils in new Vauxhall Corsas supplied by Drive.

Chris Shutt, general manager at Drive Stockton, said: ‘It is great to be able to provide new vehicles for the instructors to use and for local people to learn to drive in.

‘In the past, we have had new drivers coming to our showroom to purchase a Corsa because they’ve enjoyed driving one while learning.

‘I hope the instructors enjoy their new cars, and we look forward to working with them again in the future.’

5 Star Driver Training employs 11 instructors across Middlesbrough and the wider Teesside area.

Joint director Graham Simpson said: ‘We have always had excellent service from Drive Stockton, so when the time came to replace our old driving-school vehicles, it was a no-brainer to use them again.

‘The Corsa is a big hit with our pupils, and as instructors our cars are our livelihood, so being able to replace them hassle-free makes life so much easier.

‘We are delighted with our new vehicles, and I’m sure we’ll be back again when the time comes for a replacement!’

Drive Motor Retail – a Car Dealer Top 100 company – is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups, with an annual turnover of some £300m and more than 700 members of staff at 16 dealerships.

It represents Vauxhall, MG and Citroen and is Vauxhall’s current European Dealer of the Year.