Swansway Garages director Peter Smyth joins myself and James Baggott once again on the Car Dealer Podcast this week.

As showrooms were allowed to reopen on Monday, we chat about some of the biggest stories to come from the last seven days and share some views from around the industry.

There was also plenty of discussion about different companies selling used cars online this week – from Cazoo to Pendragon.

Smyth shares his fabulous analogy for how the industry works – which sums it up pretty well, actually – but you’ll have to listen to find out how that came about.

If you’ve never listened to the podcast before, every week we cover the most interesting stories that have appeared on the Car Dealer website this week.

James and I choose what we think are the five best stories and reveal them on the show. Our guest judge then tells us at the end who’s were the best.

it’s turned into quite the competition and the current scores are edging closer than they ever have been.

You can listen to the podcast on all good platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, by searching for Car Dealer Podcast.

If you’d like to find out more about any of the stories mentioned, they’re all listed below.