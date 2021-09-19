Log in
Renault logo 2024Renault logo 2024

News

Renault Group buys stake in Heycar owners with view to launching platform in France

  • Renault Group and RCI Bank and Services acquire stake in Mobility Trader Holding
  • Company created the online used car sales platform, Heycar
  • Renault hopes to launch service in France after previous launches in Germany, UK and spain

Time 8 mins ago

Renault Group has bought a stake in Heycar’s parent company, Mobility Trader Holding, with a view to launching the platform in France.

Renault, along with its subsidiary RCI Bank and Servicesconfirmed the purchase earlier this week.

The French car maker will now contribute to the development of the Heycar platform in France.

Advert

Renault already owns Carizy – France’s leading start-up in customer to customer intermediation – and now plans to bring the two brands together.

Heycar is owned by Mobility Trader Holding GmbH, which is also backed by Volkswagen and Daimler.

The platform has been operational in the UK since 2019 and Spain since 2020.

Representing a large number of dealer groups of different brands at some 5,000 locations with more than 380,000 vehicles, it markets quality used vehicles online, sold by professionals to retail customers.

Advert

RCI Bank and Services will offer financing and services for each vehicle put online by Renault Group dealers.

Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group, said: ‘We are very pleased with this project with heycar, which in just a few years has become a key player in the online distribution of used vehicles.

‘This agreement is in line with Renault Group’s strategy to increase value creation at each stage of the vehicle life cycle.

‘In line with the Re-Factory – the project to convert the Flins plant into a dedicated site for circular economy of mobility – through this partnership we intend to strengthen the competitiveness of our sales network across the entire used vehicle value chain: from procurement to after-sales, including reconditioning, marketing and sales of financing and services.’

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190