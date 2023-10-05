Rolls-Royce boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös announces retirement from luxury marque

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös is to retire from the luxury car firm at the end of next month.

The 62-year-old made the announcement this afternoon on LinkedIn, saying that leading Rolls-Royce Motor Cars for nearly 14 years ‘has been the greatest privilege and pleasure of my professional life’.

He will be replaced by current BMW UK chief executive Chris Brownridge.

Referring to Rolls-Royce as an ‘extraordinary brand’, Müller-Ötvös hailed its ‘world-class people’ and said it ‘has been a remarkable adventure’.

He added: ‘I am proud of the role my exceptional team and I have played in contributing significantly to the UK economy and to the global recognition of Britain’s ability to produce the world’s best luxury products.

‘Spending so much time with our clients – the inspirational people upon whom the marque is built – has been one of my greatest joys and a true education, giving me a clear, unique and finely attuned understanding of how luxury is defined around the world.’

Müller-Ötvös commented: ‘I believe the company is ready to embrace the future with all its opportunities.

‘We have recently submitted our plans to extend our Goodwood site significantly in order to accommodate not only further electric production, but also to fulfil demand for even more bespoke and coachbuild products.

‘These areas of our business truly set us apart, and I am exceptionally proud of them. I will always reflect on this chapter of my life, and the people I have encountered, with extraordinary pride, gratitude and affection.

‘I wish Chris Brownridge the very best for his time at the helm of this wonderful marque.

‘The team we have built during my time at Goodwood includes some of the most talented, dedicated and innovative minds in the luxury and automotive industries.

‘I’m confident that, together, they will add further remarkable chapters to the extraordinary story of a company like no other in the world.’

Müller-Ötvös will leave on November 30, and said: ‘I look forward to the opportunity for new professional challenges, as well as having a little more time to visit the world’s great fly-fishing rivers!’