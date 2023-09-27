Sep 27: Businesses raise prices; 20mph speed limit defended; Work absences soar; ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Sierra RS Cosworth for sale

Nearly third of businesses raised prices last month – Labour

Nearly a third of businesses were forced to raise prices last month, Labour said as it accused the Government of making life ‘harder and harder’ for UK firms.

An analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data by the main opposition party found that 1.5 million businesses across the UK reported price hikes from August to September.

Labour expressed concern that many business owners have been hit by still-high inflation of 6.7 per cent and expensive energy bills.

20mph speed limits defended by Welsh First Minister

The First Minister has again defended the controversial 20mph speed limit on residential roads across Wales as a petition against the rollout has been signed by more than 430,000 people.

Earlier this month, Wales became the first country in the UK to drop the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph for restricted roads.

Mark Drakeford told the Senedd the Welsh Government’s priority was road safety and saving lives.

UK workplace absences soar to highest level in decade, report finds

Workplace absences across the UK have soared to the highest level in a decade, a new report has found.

The Chartered Institute for Professional Development (CIPD) and Simplyhealth, a provider of health cash plans, are calling on businesses to create a supportive culture around health in the workplace.

It comes after the organisations analysed sickness absence and employee health among 918 organisations, representing 6.5 million employees.

‘Sleeping Beauty’ Ford Sierra RS Cosworth stored for 34 years heads to auction

A classic Ford Sierra RS Cosworth that remained in storage for more than three decades is heading under the hammer at auction soon.

The 1987 model has just 12,530 miles on the clock, having first been owned and operated by Ford as a press vehicle before being sold to its present owner who moved abroad and kept the Sierra in storage for 34 years in total. It’s expected to fetch between £100,000 and £140,000.

Iconic Auctioneers – previously known as Silverstone Auctions – has recently sold a number of classic Ford models that have reached high prices at auction.

Tuesday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Weak pound helps FTSE 100 edge higher as European peers dip

The FTSE 100 outperformed the rest of Europe to just finish in positive territory on Tuesday.

London’s top index moved 0.02 per cent, or 1.73 points, higher to finish at 7,625.72.

Across the Channel, the Cac 40 closed down 0.67 per cent while Germany’s Dax index was one per cent lower for the day.

Drivers willing to park nearly a mile away to avoid parallel parking – survey

Many drivers would rather take a 20-minute walk instead of having to conduct a parallel park in their desired location.

A new survey has found that on average, drivers would prefer to park close to a mile away from their destination as nearly half of motorists say that they are fearful of parallel parking.

A survey of 2,000 motorists by Fiat found that the primary reason why British drivers fear parallel parking was keeping other motorists waiting, followed by getting too close and damaging other cars.

Ex-Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma will not stand at next general election

Former Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma has announced he will not stand at the next general election.

The Tory former cabinet minister, who led the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow two years ago, said he will continue to champion ‘climate action’ in Parliament for the remainder of his time as an MP.

His Reading West constituency, which he has held since 2010, will be subject to boundary changes at the next general election and will be renamed Reading West and Mid Berkshire.

Women should be ‘shaming firms’ that ignore female health concerns, says MP

Women should be ‘shaming companies’ that do not listen to their concerns about female health, a Labour MP has said.

Carolyn Harris, MP for Swansea East, said women in the workplace should ‘find their voice’ when it comes to pushing for inclusivity at work as she spoke at the women in work summit in London on Tuesday.

Ms Harris was joined by the shadow women and equalities secretary, Anneliese Dodds, and Women and Equalities Committee chair Caroline Nokes to discuss how menopause impacts women in the workplace.

Weather warnings to come into force as UK and Ireland brace for Storm Agnes

Weather warnings will come into force as the UK and Ireland brace for the arrival of Storm Agnes, which will bring damaging winds and big stormy seas.

The first named storm of the season is due to make landfall on the west coast of Ireland on Wednesday before its strong winds hit the UK closer to midday.

A string of Met office alerts will activate, with a yellow wind weather warning from midday today to 7am on Thursday stretching across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, as well as the south-west of England, the West Midlands and most of the north of England , and two yellow rain warnings covering areas of Scotland from 3pm on Wednesday to midnight.