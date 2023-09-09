Sep 9: Terror suspect sighted; Flintoff’s facial injuries; Met office warns of storms; Lotus launches electric saloon

Reported sighting of Daniel Khalife ‘could be very significant’ – police chief

A reported sighting of on-the-run terror suspect Daniel Khalife ‘could be very significant’, the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism commander has said.

The force is offering a £20,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the former soldier after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning.

Commander Dominic Murphy said the force is investigating after a member of the public saw a man fitting Khalife’s description walking away from a Bidfood van that had stopped near the south entrance to Wandsworth Roundabout shortly after his escape.

Flintoff still has facial injuries nine months after Top Gear crash

TV presenter and former cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff displayed injuries to his face as he appeared in public for the first time since his Top Gear crash nine months ago.

The former England captain, 45, has kept a low profile since he was taken to hospital after being hurt while filming for the motoring show at its test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome last December.

On Friday, he was pictured in an England coaching kit on the home balcony at the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Cardiff, but sported large cuts or scars on his face and surgical tape on his nose.

Andrew Flintoff has been pictured for the first time since he was injured in an accident while filming Top Gear last year. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 8, 2023

Lotus Emeya revealed as new high-performance electric saloon

Lotus is again growing its line-up with the reveal of the Emeya – a new electric saloon car due on sale in 2024.

Though the British firm is best known for its sports cars, now with the financial backing of Chinese automotive giant Geely, it is expanding its line-up away from its traditional remit.

Its Eletre will shortly be launching as not only its first electric car, but also its first SUV, as well as its first electric car.

FTSE finishes higher as consumer stocks lift

London’s top indexes warmed up on Friday after a broadly tepid trading session, amid a boost from consumer firms and retailers.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.49 per cent, or 36.47 points, higher to finish at 7,478.19.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Dax index was 0.14 per cent higher for the day and the Cac 40 closed up 0.64 per cent.

Hot weekend coming but thunderstorm threat looms, Met Office says

Warm weather this weekend as the record heatwave continues could be spoiled by thunderstorms in some areas, the Met Office has said.

Friday was the fifth day in a row when temperatures top 30C, according to the forecaster, but there is an increasing chance of some intense thundery downpours developing in central and western areas.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.

Rugby World Cup gets underway

France handed a nation the result it craved as they opened the Rugby World Cup on home soil by beating New Zealand 27-13 in Paris.

It was the All Blacks’ first pool-phase defeat in World Cup history and they could have few complaints.

Although the game never took off as a true spectacle at Stade de France, it was all about the result as Les Bleus prevailed through second-half tries by wing Damian Penaud and replacement Melvyn Jaminet, plus 17 points from full-back Thomas Ramos.