September 28: Army tanker drivers on standby; Royal foursome to attend Bond premiere; House prices increasing; Alvis completes first post-war continuation model

Army tanker drivers to be put on standby amid fuel supply issues

Army tanker drivers have been put on standby in preparation to deliver fuel in order to ease the chaos at petrol stations, the government has announced in the face of mounting pressure.

Military drivers will get specialised training in preparation for their deployment while certain HGV licences will be extended to help tackle the issue, ministers announced on Monday.

An extension to ADR driver licences permitting drivers to maximise their available capacity instead of being taken out of circulation for refresher training purposes was also announced.

Man in court charged with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, was charged on Monday with the murder of the 28-year-old in Kidbrooke, south-east London on September 17.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after being arrested in the East Sussex town in the early hours of Sunday.

Royal foursome to attend Bond premiere as Daniel Craig bows out as 007

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the glittering world premiere of the new Bond film No Time To Die.

In a rare joint engagement, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will step out on to the red carpet to meet 007 star Daniel Craig and other cast members including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The royal foursome will also be introduced to screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song.

House prices increasing by £44 per day on average, Zoopla index shows

House prices increased by £44 per day on average in the six months leading up to August, according to an index.

This was up from £30 per day typically over the previous six months (July 2020 to January 2021), Zoopla said.

Across the UK, the average house price in August was £235,000 which is a record high for Zoopla’s index.

Younger children less willing to get Covid-19 jab than older pupils – study

Younger children are less willing to have a Covid-19 vaccination than older teenagers, a study suggests.

Youngsters who are less willing to have a vaccine often come from the most socioeconomically deprived backgrounds and they feel less connected to their school community, according to researchers.

The survey, of more than 27,000 students aged between nine and 18 in England, suggests that half (50 per cent) were willing to have a coronavirus vaccination, 37 per cent were undecided and 13 per cent wanted to opt out.

Number of English Channel crossings more than doubles 2020 record

The number of people who have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel in small boats this year has doubled the total for all of 2020 – with more than three months left of 2021.

At least 669 migrants succeeded in reaching the UK on Sunday, bringing the total for the year to at least 17,085, according to available official data compiled by the PA news agency.

Small boats arrivals in 2021 now stand at more than double the figure for the whole of 2020, when 8,417 people crossed the Dover Strait.

Monday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.

Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.

Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief executive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was ‘looking bleak’.

Rolls-Royce to sell Spanish ITP Aero arm for £1.5bn

Rolls-Royce has agreed to sell its Spanish ITP Aero business for 1.7bn euros (£1.5 billion) to a consortium led by private equity giant Bain in the latest move of its major disposal programme.

The FTSE 100 engineering giant said the deal, which is expected to complete in the first half of 2022, will be used to strengthen the firm’s balance sheet.

Shares in Rolls-Royce leapt by more than 10 per cent immediately after the announcement.

Nissan expands commercial vehicle range with Townstar

Nissan has unveiled the latest addition to its commercial vehicle range in the form of the new Townstar.

Furthering the firm’s electrification plans, the Townstar is available with either a petrol or electric powertrain.

The former utilises a 1.3-litre petrol engine bringing 128bhp and 240Nm of torque. The electric version, meanwhile, uses a 44kWh battery linked to a 90kW electric motor.

Alvis completes first post-war continuation model

Alvis has unveiled its first completed post-war continuation model.

The creation of the Graber Super Coupe was hampered by delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. In all, the model took two years to build.

Due to be shipped to Japan, the Super Coupe is one of six models offered as part of the Continuation Series with both pre- and post-war cars included.

European markets enjoy strong start to the week

The FTSE 100 was one of several European markets to enjoy a strong start to the week by ending Monday in the green.

The British stock index closed on 7,063.40 yesterday – a rise of 11.92, 0.17 per cent.

Elsewhere, the German Dax rose by 0.27 per cent to 15,573.88 and the French Cac increased by 0.19 per cent to 6,650.91.

Heavy rain to continue to fall

Today will be breezy, with sunny spells in eastern and northern areas in the morning. Clouding over in England and Wales with spells of rain moving in throughout. The BBC also reports there will be blustery showers in the north-west.