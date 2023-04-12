Somerset Women’s County Cricket Club joins men’s side as part of Vertu’s growing sporting portfolio

Vertu Motors has added to its ever growing sporting portfolio after agreeing to sponsor Somerset Women’s County Cricket Club.

The landmark deal sees the dealer group become the side’s first ever shirt sponsor as it looks to help raise the profile of women’s sport.

The partnership will see the club’s vivid pink and black kit emblazoned with the Vertu Motors logo throughout the 2023 season.

It follows the Robert Forrester-led outfit agreeing a similar deal with the men’s side earlier this year, which also includes becoming a One-Day Cup Big Screen Boundary partner and T20 Live Stream partner.

Vertu is currently trying to grow its presence in the south west following the acquisition of 28 sales outlets from Helston Garages Group last year.

Somerset Pathway coach & women and girls lead, Kieran Peters said: ‘I know the women are excited to have the same T20 kit as the men this year.

‘It’s another step in the right direction for the growth of Somerset Women’s County Cricket and we would like to thank the Club for their continued support.

‘It will be awesome to watch the girls run onto the field at the Cooper Associates County Ground on T20 finals day (Sunday May 14th) and hopefully bring home some silverware under the lights at home.’

As well as Plymouth, Vertu also sponsors the likes of Sunderland Association Football Club, Middlesbrough Football Club, Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Its other interests in the south-west include deals with Exeter Chiefs and Plymouth Argyle.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, added: ‘It is always exciting to see our brand featured on prestigious team kits, around stadiums and in match coverage. I am proud of our growing portfolio of sports partnerships and particularly of the role we play in supporting women’s sport.

‘Having recently acquired a number of dealerships in the South West, we want to establish our brand within the community; being the Somerset County Cricket Club Women’s first shirt sponsor is a fantastic way to do that.

‘Backing the team is a huge step towards bringing greater parity in the game. I hope it will encourage more businesses to show their support.

‘Somerset County Cricket Club is producing some excellent women players and I am really looking forward to supporting the team over the summer!’