South West Nissan partners up with coaching and education organisation

South West Nissan’s Wellington dealership has agreed a new partnership with a leading provider of football coaching and education for youngsters.

Saints Southwest offers football development as well as community and education sessions across the West Country to more than 10,000 children.

Its partnership with the Somerset car dealership sees the retailer provide a brand new all-electric Nissan Leaf to transport coaches and equipment to sessions.

The EV has even been adorned with Saints Southwest branding for maximum impact as it drives along.

Mark Titchard, director at Saints Southwest, said: ‘We are delighted to have been able to work together with our friends at South West Nissan to get this over the line.

‘At Saints Southwest, we pride ourselves on being new thinkers, so the opportunity to take on a modern, technologically-advanced pool vehicle was one we had to grab with both hands. Our staff are fully committed to reducing our carbon footprint.

‘Having a fully electric car to use for travel between our sessions will be a massive asset in terms of helping us achieve that. We are also aligned with South West Nissan’s commitment to serving a diverse range of age groups and abilities across the areas we cover.

‘The Leaf has already started to appear at some of our community sessions. If you spot it, make sure you go and check it out!

‘Once again, we are massively grateful to everyone at South West Nissan for their sponsorship. Everyone here is excited to see our new partnership grow.’

Brett Wallis, sales manager at Wellington Nissan, added: ‘We are proud to be supporting Saints Southwest, in no small part because of the coaching they provide for all age groups and abilities.

‘The Leaf is a great choice and has been a hit with Nissan customers for over a decade.

‘’Saints Southwest now have an EV mobility solution that is kind to the planet and will help them make savings, too. We’re delighted to be associated with them and may their valuable work continue for many years to come.’

Picture, from left to right are: Mark Titchard, director of Saints Southwest; Thomas Shwenn, general manager of Saints Southwest; and Brett Wallis, sales manager of Wellington Nissan