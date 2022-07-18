Log in
Stellantis widens used car programme to include Fiat, Jeep and Abarth dealers

  • Spoticar launched in 2021 to put approved used models from Stellantis brands on one platform
  • Other brands from Spoticar retailers are allowed on as well
  • Now Fiat, Jeep and Abarth retailers join Citroen, DS, Peugeot and Vauxhall dealers on Spoticar

Time 11:42 am, July 18, 2022

Stellantis has expanded the range of cars available via its used car programme, widening it to models from Fiat, Jeep and Abarth retailers.

The Spoticar initiative was launched last year, putting approved used models from Stellantis brands on one platform, along with other brands that a Spoticar retailer has.

Used vehicles from Fiat, Abarth and Jeep now sit alongside fellow Stellantis brands Citroen, DS, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

Nick Richards, Stellantis used vehicle operations director, said: ‘Many customers have been able to benefit from Spoticar’s offering since we launched last year.

‘It is very exciting to be able to expand the Spoticar network of retailers to give customers access to more models from some of Stellantis’s leading brands.

‘Spoticar allows used car buyers to access a model and package that works for them with ease and efficiency.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers looking to buy used vehicles from our Fiat, Jeep and Abarth retailers.’

Stellantis said Spoticar now had more than 13,200 used vehicles available, and over 50,000 used vehicles had been sold in the UK via the Spoticar platform so far this year.

Buyers can view their next vehicle from home via Spoticar, as well as get part-exchange valuations on their current vehicle and put together a finance package.

They can also visit a retailer to view the car in person and organise test drives.

