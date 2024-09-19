Supercar dealer says winning at the Used Car Awards shows you’re ‘at the top of the game’

Romans International’s Tom Jaconelli says that winning at last year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards showed people that the firm is ‘still at the top of the game’ as the 2024 ceremony draws ever nearer.

The supercar dealership is famous for selling some of the most exotic and expensive supercars on the planet, and last year saw the team come out on top in our Specialist Used Car Dealership and Use of Video categories.

The Surrey-based business has won its fair share of awards over the years and Jaconelli says that the Used Car Awards rank among the best to be a part of and to win.

The family-run outfit was founded in 1994 by Tom’s father, Paul Jaconelli ,who today runs the business alongside his middle son middle son.

Tom, who is now encouraging dealers from across the industry to put themselves forward. He told Car Dealer: ‘There are two schools of thought. I think for someone like us who has been around for a long time, it’s keeping the brand, keeping the dealership fresh.

‘For other people starting out I think it may be even bigger for someone who’s trying to get their name out there and for someone who’s not well known to get a bit of brand kudos and exposure.

‘People will take note of who they are, so if you’ve been around for 20 years or just starting out there’s a lot of weight in terms of recognising your success and what you’re doing.’

Jaconelli also spoke to Car Dealer about the impact winning an award can have on a business, long after the venue has been packed up.

He added: ‘The awards show us that we’re still there and we’re at the forefront of our space.

‘Also, to have a current award from 2023 instead of from four to five years ago shows people that Romans are still at the top of the game and we’re still at the top of our game, too.’

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed and the process couldn’t be any more straightforward!

All you need to do is select the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the requested details.

You have until Monday, September 30 to get your nominations in, with the gongs then dished out on Monday, November 25 at The Brewery in central London. Don’t miss out!

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.

Story by Cameron Richards